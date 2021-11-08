Verstappen passes the Mercedes at the start and wins the F1 Mexico GP

Max Verstappen passed Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes driver duo, at the start of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix to smoothly win the 18th stage of the 2021 season.

It was Verstappen’s 19th Formula 1 victory, his ninth in 2021. The Dutchman extends his world lead to 19 points over rival Hamilton, with four races to go in the season.

Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, in second, and Sergio Perez, from Red Bull, in third, completed the podium.

The race

The race started spectacularly in Mexico. Bottas started well, but didn’t have the same reaction time as Hamilton who was gaining first place in Turn 1.

Verstappen took Bottas’ vacuum, delayed the braking and, on the outside, passed the Mercedes pair. The Finn ended up being touched by Ricciardo, rotated and dropped to 17th position after changing his medium tires for hard ones. Ricciardo did the same.

In the confusion, Ocon was hit by Tsunoda and Schumacher. Ocon managed to stay in the race, but Tsunoda and Schumacher dropped out. The safety car was called to the track.

A few laps later, at five, Verstappen stayed in P1 after the restart. Hamilton was second and Perez third.

Gasly made a good start and stayed out of the fray to exit P4, followed by the Ferrari duo with Leclerc ahead of Sainz.

Verstappen kept the lead and opened up for Hamilton lap after lap. In turn 12, the difference between the two was already 3.5s. Hamilton remained worried over the radio, confirming that the Dutchman was “extremely fast”.

Ricciardo and Bottas, who collided at Turn 1, failed to gain positions. The Mercedes driver rose to 16th only when Stroll made his pit-stop on lap 13. So did the McLaren driver, who was 15th. A lap later, it was Nikita Mazepin’s turn to go to the pits.

On lap 16, nearly six seconds separated leader Verstappen from second placed Hamilton. In addition to not being able to keep up with the Dutch driver, Hamilton was starting to lose space to third-placed Perez. The advantage – which was over three seconds – dropped to just 1.8s.

Ricciardo and Bottas were slowly progressing on the grid, but they weren’t just 12th and 13th, respectively, on lap 23. Bottas even tried to attack his rival, but was unsuccessful.

Hamilton made his mandatory stop on lap 30 and returned to the track with the tough ones in fourth position, but was overtaken by Leclerc down the straight. The Ferrari driver pitted a lap later.

Hamilton set the fastest lap of the race on lap 32, 1:19,953s. Meanwhile, Gasly made his pit-stop and the Briton with it took third position, behind the Red Bull duo.

Verstappen stopped at the end of lap 33 and handed the race lead to Perez. The Dutchman returned in second position, seven seconds ahead of Hamilton.

Perez made his pit-stop on lap 41 and returned to the track with the tough ones.

Back there, Ricciardo and Bottas made their second pit stop. The Mercedes driver had problems during the pit-stop on his left front wheel and lost a lot of time. While Ricciardo returned in 12th position, Bottas returned in 15th.

Sainz stopped only at the end of lap 42. The Spaniard put on the hard tires and returned to the track behind Leclerc in sixth position. Just four seconds separated the Ferrari driver duo.

Verstappen led calmly. Perez was approaching, round by round, Hamilton. On spin 55, just 3.5s separated the Mexican from second placed Hamilton. From the perspective, Red Bull would be able to attack Mercedes in the final stages of the race.

Hamilton’s lead dropped to 2.2s at the end of lap 58. There were still 13 laps to go and Perez’s attack seemed inevitable.

At Ferrari, a team order allowed Sainz to overtake Leclerc for fifth place. The Spaniard was faster and Scuderia chose not to let their drivers compete on the track.

On lap 61, the Mexican fan watched Perez standing up and hitting Hamilton. The advantage was already less than a second and allowed Perez to use the DRS to try to outrun the Mercedes driver.

With 10 laps to go in the race, the highlight was Perez’s attempt to overtake Hamilton and win the double for Red Bull, who would also give the lead among the constructors to the Austrian team.

Despite getting a good approach, Perez was suffering from excessive tire wear and could no longer use the DRS to try to get closer to Hamilton on lap 68.

Verstappen was taking the extra point for the fastest lap of the race, but Mercedes didn’t want to give up the point at all and called for Bottas to put on the softs twice. In the end, Bottas got the fastest lap of the race.

Ferrari also changed its drivers position again. Sainz had been cleared to pass Leclerc and try to get Gasly. Sainz was unsuccessful and returned fifth position to his teammate.

Verstappen won, followed by Hamilton and Perez. Gasly was fourth, ahead of the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz. Vettel was seventh, while Raikkonen, Alonso and Norris respectively completed the scoring zone.

The championship

Verstappen went to 312.5 points with the victory in Mexico. It’s 19 points ahead of Hamilton, who was 293.5. Even without scoring, Bottas is third with 185, but sees the advantage for fourth-placed Perez diminish. Now 20 stitches separate the two.

Norris is fifth with 150 points and begins to be pressured by Leclerc, who was 138. Sainz is seventh with 130.5 points, 30 more than Ricciardo. Rounding out the top 10, Gasly has 86 and Alonso 60.

Among builders, Red Bull reduced Mercedes’ lead to just one point. The German team has 478.5 points against 477.5 for Red Bull. Ferrari is in third place with 268.5 points and McLaren is fourth with 255.

Alpine and AlphaTauri are tied with 106 points, but the French team has an advantage in the tiebreaker and occupies fifth place. Aston Martin is seventh with 68 points, followed by Williams (23), Alfa Romeo (11) and Haas (0).

Check out the result of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda)

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda)

4) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda)

5) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

6) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

7) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

8) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault)

10) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes)

11) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

12) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes)

13) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault)

14) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

15) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

16) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes)

17) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes)

18) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari)

DNF) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari)

DNF) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda)