Video: Hindu festival in India ends with cow dung ‘war’ | World

The Hindu festival Diwali, India’s most important, ended on Saturday (6) with a party where participants threw cow dung at each other.
The dung feast took place in the village of Gumatapura, near Bangalore.
To participate, people collect manure from the homes of small farmers. The material is carried in carts to a temple. There, a priest blesses the manure.
Then the entire material is dumped into an open area. People enter this place and separate amounts of manure.
The village of Gumatapura welcomes visitors from other places to join the festival.
Among some Indians, there are those who believe that cow dung has health benefits. Some Hindus believe that cows and everything they produce is sacred and cleansing.
Hindu nationalist prime minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for greater protection for animals, and many Indian states have long banned their slaughter for meat purposes.
The government is also seeking to encourage the production of toothpaste, shampoo and mosquito repellents from cattle waste.