Video shows firefighter trying to open Marília Mendonça’s plane; dialogue surprises

Twin-engine transporting the singer crashed last Friday (5) in Piedade de Caratinga, Minas Gerais; all five occupants of the aircraft died

A video recorded by the Fire Department shows the rescue team trying to open the door of the plane that was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people on Friday (5), around 3:54 pm. In the recording you can hear one of the firefighters saying that he saw the forearm of one of the passengers moving and “shaking a lot”.

According to the video to which Record TV’s Balanço Geral Manhã had access, one of the rescue team members tries, with the help of a rope, to get inside the plane. During the dialogue with the team, one of them asks: “Can you see it?”, one asks.

The firefighter then answers: “You can see the arm, only the forearm, it’s shaking, shaking a lot”, the firefighter answers, looking inside one of the plane’s windows. “Are you moving?” he asks again. “At first, yes,” says the firefighter. Finally, the firefighter says, “Move your arm,” looking at a crack in the door.

However, despite the reports, it is still necessary to wait for the expert report to say if any of the people aboard the aircraft were still alive at the time of the rescue.

It was confirmed, around 5:45 pm this Friday (5), the death of country singer Marília Mendonça. The 26-year-old artist was on a plane that fell into a waterfall in Caratinga, in the region of Vale do Rio Doce, in Minas Gerais.

All five occupants of the aircraft were killed. On the plane were Marília Henrique Ribeiro’s producer, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias, as well as the plane’s pilot and co-pilot.

Lieutenant Pedro Haiara, in an interview with CNN, had stated that all the occupants died before the firefighters were rescued.

Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais) reported that the aircraft hit a cable in the company’s distribution tower before crashing in rural Piedade de Caratinga, in Minas Gerais. Firefighters were called to attend to the incident around 3:30 pm on Friday.

The twin-engine Beech Aircraft took off from Goiânia to Caratinga, in Minas Gerais, where Marília would have a presentation. Minutes before boarding, she used her internet profile to tell fans and followers about the weekend trip. According to information from Metrópoles, the aircraft had a capacity for six passengers and was regularly registered for air taxi.