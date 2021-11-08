Vila Nova 2 x 2 Guarani – Controversial arbitration defines a tie and leaves Bugre out of the G-4 – Futebol Interior

Goiânia, GO, 07 (AFI) – In a game with controversial arbitration and without VAR – due to technical problems -, Vila Nova opened 2-0, but conceded a 2-2 draw against Guarani, on Sunday night, at the stadium OBA, for the 34th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The team from Campinas complained a lot about Douglas Schwengber’s refereeing, insinuating two irregular playoffs, the last in the goal that would be the turnaround.

TIGER IN FRONT

Vila Nova dominated the first half and could have left it on the pitch with a large advantage, but they lacked more care in finishing. Clayton started missing a big chance by appearing free inside the area and heading over the goal. Renato Silveira even hit the post after a deflection by Ronaldo Alves.

The pressure resulted in a goal in the 37th minute. Diego Tavares crossed low and Alesson appeared in the middle of the area to command the back of the net. The same striker narrowly missed the second straight after. The team from Goiás continued to pressure, while Guarani only sought to defend themselves.

ELECTRICANT

Despite being fighting for access, the team from Campinas took a long time to gear up and spent the entire first half on the basis of flashes from defenders Bidu and Matheus Ludke, feeling the absence of the injured Júnior Todinho.

The game won in emotion in the second half. After just two minutes, Clayton received it on the left and fired Alesson. The attacker did the second. Vila Nova started to manage the advantage, but they got too comfortable and saw Guarani grow and react in the end.

On minute 24, Andrigo made a great move and gave Matheus Ludke a low kick to make it 2-1. On minute 32, it was Lucão do Break’s turn to take advantage of a corner kick taken by Andrigo, to make everything equal. Guarani literally pushed Vila Nova into the defense field.

And the bugrinho team could have come out with the victory. On minute 39, Lucão do Break even scored the third, but the referee canceled the move, which gave the feeling that the goal had been cool. However, the VAR could not be used as it had a problem even before the match started.

UPCOMING GAMES

In the next round, Guarani will face Brazil on Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Bento Freitas, in Pelotas (RS). On Thursday, at 7pm, Vila Nova visits Sampaio Corrêa, in Castelão, in São Luis (MA).