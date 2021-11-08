Viralizado: tributes to Marília Mendonça, bullshit at Gre-Nal and cries for Nenê after Vasco’s defeat | brazilian series a

The weekend was one of mourning and restless classics in Brazilian football. In stadiums across the country, singer Marília Mendonça, victim of a plane crash last Friday, was honored.

In addition, Saturday and Sunday also had hot classics. In Serie A, an important Gre-Nal, with a victory for Inter that complicated Grêmio’s life once and for all, with the right to provocation and bullshit.

On Sunday, in Serie B, it was Botafogo’s turn to make it difficult for a rival. And in style. Fogão, in addition to taking the lead in the competition and almost guaranteeing themselves in the first division, crushed Vasco (4-0) and practically buried the chances of access to the rival, leading even the experienced Nenê to cry in front of the cameras.

1 of 8 Nenê cries when talking about Vasco’s moment — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Nenê cries when talking about Vasco’s moment — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

See below for the most commented episodes of the round on social media, for better or for worse

There was a message on a t-shirt

The “Queen of Sofrência” was remembered by several clubs in the country and by Brazilian players abroad, such as PSG striker Neymar, who paid homage to her by showing off a shirt after scoring a goal.

“I will be your eternal fan, Queen of Suffering,” read the message on the shirt.

2 of 8 Neymar pays tribute to Marília Mendonça at PSG’s goal celebration against Bordeaux — Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters Neymar pays tribute to Marília Mendonça at PSG’s goal celebration against Bordeaux — Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Striker Raphinha, from the Brazilian team and Leed-ING, also offered solidarity with the singer’s family (with a misspelling in the last name, which he took advantage of to pay homage again to Marília Mendonça)

3 of 8 Raphinha pays homage to Marília Mendonça in Leeds game — Photo: REUTERS Raphinha pays homage to Marília Mendonça in Leeds game — Photo: REUTERS

In Brazilian stadiums, she also received honors. Via sound system…

4 of 8 Tribute to Marília Mendonça on the big screen at Maracanã — Photo: Reproduction/Premiere Tribute to Marília Mendonça on the big screen at Maracanã — Photo: Reproduction/Premiere

Maracanã pays homage to Marília Mendonça at the Flamengo x Atlético-GO halftime

… and in the voice of the fans

Before the game between Atlético-MG and América-MG, fans sing songs by Marília Mendonça

Avaí fans pay homage to Marília Mendonça at half-time against Vitória

Women’s football also reminded of the Queen

At Libertadores Feminina, Corinthians players also remembered Marília Mendonça in the 5-1 victory over Nacional, from Uruguay.

5 of 8 Tamires (center) pays tribute to Marília Mendonça at Corinthians game — Photo: Conmebol Tamires (center) pays tribute to Marília Mendonça at Corinthians game — Photo: Conmebol

Anyone who knows how to play football knows that any Gre-Nal is a game full of confusion. Imagine, then, when a victory is worth advancing in the dispute for a place in the Libertadores for a team (International) and can complicate the life of the other in an attempt to escape relegation (Grêmio).

6 of 8 Patrick (E) was the first to pick up a coffin with Grêmio’s colors — Photo: Reproduction/Premiere Patrick (E) was the first to pick up a coffin with Grêmio’s colors — Photo: Reproduction/Premiere

After the 1-0 victory of Inter, the colorado defensive midfielder Patrick picked up, with fans, two coffins with the Grêmio symbol and ran to the middle of the lawn.

Inter players raise Grêmio coffins right after their Gre-Nal victory, and confusion begins

The provocation caught the attention of the Grêmio players, who were already at the entrance to the access tunnel to the locker rooms, and the confusion engulfed Beira-Rio.

7 of 8 Patrick is chased by Grêmio players in confusion — Photo: Eduardo Moura Patrick is chased by Grêmio players in confusion — Photo: Eduardo Moura

Inter and Grêmio players get into confusion after final whistle

More teasing after the game

Do you think it ended there? That nothing. On the internet, Colorados didn’t leave the Grêmio fans alone, with various provocations and memes.

Even Inter’s official Twitter profile joined in, indicating, shortly after the game, that he was, at that moment, listening to the song “Vou Festejar”, by Beth Carvalho. One of the main lines of the song says that the person (or institution, in this case) will celebrate the suffering of the other.

In addition, forward Taison, scorer of the winning goal, was filmed after the match taking a toll on his rival. I sang:

“Arerê, if it’s up to me, (Grêmio) will be in (Serie) B”.

Internacional asserted their best phase and the field command. With Taison’s header at 39 of the first half, Colorado won and had good defenses from goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, as you can see below.

At 39 min of the 1st half – header by Taison from Internacional against Grêmio

At 7 min of the 2nd half – defense by Marcelo Lomba from Internacional against Grêmio

The day after Gre-Nal, another state classic was the talk. This time, in Serie B. Vasco, in São Januário, needed the victory to keep dreaming. Botafogo wanted to win to get closer to mathematical access and become the leader of the competition.

Vasco 0 x 4 Botafogo’s goals for the 34th round of Serie B 2021

Better for Bota, who not only won. Went over. With 4-0, at the opponent’s home, goals scored by Diego Gonçalves, Marco Antônio (2) and Rafael Navarro, the team reached the biggest rout over Vasco in São Januário since 1931.

“Olé” in the opponent’s home

Although it was outnumbered, since the game took place in São Januário, the Botafoguenses made the party. Entitled to the traditional “Olé” in the exchange of passes for the team in the second half.

Botafogo fans shout “hello” in exchange for passes in São Januário

There was also a protest from vascaínos

If the Botafoguenses were in a state of grace, the opposite happened to the Vasco residents. With access almost impossible, fans complained a lot about the team in the stands of São Januário.

8 of 8 Vasco x Botafogo — Photo: André Durão Vasco x Botafogo — Photo: André Durão

Excuse the pun, there was also crying from Nenê this Sunday. After the loss to Botafogo, midfielder Nenê, from Vasco, couldn’t hold back the emotion. In an interview with Globo, in tears, he guaranteed that he will remain at the club until taking him back to the first division.

Nenê: “The second time I come to help and I feel I’ve failed. I’ll stay until Vasco comes up”

There was a classic from São Paulo too. In Vila Belmiro, Palmeiras went there and beat Santos 2-0. On its social networks, the club used #VirouRotina when referring to 100% use in classic matches against Peixe this year.

In a great phase, midfielder Rafael Veiga scored one of Palmeiras’ goals in the game. And he answered if he is in the fight for a place in the Selection.

“We will try to do our part”, says Raphael Veiga after the match

Atlético-MG follows its path towards an ever closer title. On Sunday, the victim was América-MG, in another local classic. Striker Hulk didn’t score in the 1-0 victory, but he drew attention before the game.

During the warm-up, he went to the stands and went to an alvinegro, who was holding a sign. In it, the fan said he was having a birthday and also explained that he was painted all green in honor of the idol. He asked for Hulk’s shirt as a gift.