“We are confident that we will approve the PEC of the Precatório”, says the reporter to CNN

Congressman Hugo Motta (Republicans/PB), responsible for the report of the PEC of the Precatórios in the Chamber, said this Sunday (7), in an interview with CNN, be confident of the full approval of the text in the House.

Motta also stated that the controversial changes proposed in the project, which involve installments of debts due and changes in the spending ceiling, were made responsibly and aimed at benefiting the neediest families, through the creation of the social program Auxílio Brasil, successor to the Bolsa Family.

“We are confident that we will approve our report in the second round [previsto para esta semana] and we will take a big step in helping the families of our country,” Motta told CNN.

The PEC had its base text approved in the first round at dawn on Thursday (4), by 312 votes to 144, as far as necessary.

As it is a proposal that amends the Constitution, it needs the support of 308 deputies in two rounds of voting, and must now be voted on a second time by parliamentarians.

Motta also defended that the decision of Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to suspend the execution of the budgetary resources of the so-called amendments of the rapporteur in the Budget, will not affect the result of the second part of the vote.

The opposition accuses the government of having used the appeal of parliamentary amendments to obtain the necessary approvals to the text in last week’s vote – a few days before, the federal government committed R$ 900 million in rapporteur amendments, according to a survey carried out by the NGO Open Accounts.

Opposition deputies also filed a lawsuit in the STF contesting the way the vote was made, using resources that would be against the internal regulations.

“[A decisão de Weber] It has no impact at all”, said the deputy. “In addition to reporting the matter, I am the leader of my party in the Chamber. At no time was there any benefit to deputies who voted for or against this very important matter. This is an opposition narrative. They are embarrassed to vote against 17 million families who will benefit from the new Auxílio Brasil.”

Precatory, roof and new assistance

Precatório are government debts that have already been paid by the Court and, therefore, can no longer be challenged and must be fulfilled.

The PEC proposes to postpone the payment of part of the court orders that expire next year, in addition to changing the rule on how the spending ceiling is calculated.

The maneuvers are the government’s main bet to be able to release funds in the 2022 budget, and fund the new Emergency Aid during the election year, with a temporary minimum amount of R$ 400 for all participating families. In principle, the benefit will only be valid until the end of 2022.

The latest estimate from the Ministry of Economy is that the changes will free up an amount of R$91.6 billion for extra expenses next year.

*Text published by Juliana Elias