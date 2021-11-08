Full.News – 22:13 | updated on 11/07/2021 23:00



After the death of singer Marília Mendonça, users of social networks recalled a prophecy that pastor Sarah Sheeva spoke in October, when she took a stand against the message presented in “suffering” songs.

– What is it that these people are singing? I don’t intend to offend any artist. I pray for most artists because I believe in the power of God to reach their hearts. We don’t need music for entertainment. We need to use the arts to summon Heaven to Earth. We need the people to come and worship God. . . . Do you think this will go unnoticed before God? Will not. In addition to taking your soul into darkness, you make thousands of people love what is being released in this song. This is like hell, the devil himself! You don’t play around with adoration. In the same way that praise frees, there is music that imprisons. When the devil doesn’t hide it in the lyrics, it’s because the thing is ugly – said Sarah Sheeva, during the prophecy.

Triggered by a follower, the nun returned to demonstrate on Instagram. She said she didn’t remember the content of the message.

– My God! I’m shocked as I didn’t remember the content of the message. Let’s repent and return to the Lord while there’s still time. As for bereaved families, may the Lord reach out to them and console the hearts of all involved. (…) Almost a month ago, on October 10th of this year, God gave me a word of redress aimed at country music singers – which I publicly delivered in a live here on Instagram while washing the dishes. Today, with the sad news of the death of a singer – from that part of the country -, a follower reminded me of the word and I went to watch the message again. My God! I’m here in shock. How sad – highlighted the pastor.

Marília Mendonça and her team died last Friday (5). The plane left Goiânia (GO) and crashed in Piedade de Caratinga (MG). In addition to the artist, there were four other people on the aircraft: producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle; Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros, and the co-pilot Tarcísio Pessoa Viana.

