West Ham ends Liverpool’s undefeated streak in day of villain Alisson

Liverpool suffered their first defeat in 17 games in the 2021-22 season – unbeaten over 20 games and seven months counting last season’s results. Blame it on West Ham, who won 3-2 today at London Stadium, at the end of the 11th round of the Premier League. Alisson (against), Fornals and Zouma scored the home team’s goals. Alexander-Arnold and Origi cashed.

With the victory, West Ham surpasses Liverpool and takes the third place in the Premier League, with 23 points, three behind leaders Chelsea. The Reds are in fourth, with 22 points.

The two teams return to play after the FIFA date. On Saturday (20), Liverpool host Arsenal, the same day as Wolverhampton x West Ham.

1st time with Alisson failure and great goal

Image: REUTERS/Tony Obrien

West Ham opened the scoring in the first attacking move of the game. At 4 minutes, Alisson broke when trying to punch the ball after a corner kick and scored against. He was hampered by Antonio. The VAR checked the move to see a possible foul on the Brazilian goalkeeper, but the referee confirmed the goal.

Liverpool pressed, and the first submission was headed by Jota outside, on 31 minutes. The tie came at 40. Salah was fouled at the entrance to the area. Arnold charged with mastery and left everything the same.

2nd half has emotion until the end

Image: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

West Ham once again created danger in another corner kick at the start of the second half. Dawson hit the dash. Liverpool responded shortly afterwards, but Mané stopped in Fabianski’s defense.

Who really scored was West Ham. On 22 minutes, Bowen made a great move and put Fornals in the face of goal. Alisson hit the ball, but didn’t avoid the second of the hosts.

Later, the Brazilian made a great save in a move that was canceled for offside. The problem was that West Ham reached the third goal, again from set pieces. Alisson didn’t come out to ward off the danger after a corner and saw Zouma head in on the second stick.

There was still time for Liverpool to gain new gas in the game with the entry of Origi. The forward made a beautiful individual play and hit the corner to reduce at 38. The Reds goal made the West Ham fan suffer in the final minutes in a true attack against defense.

In stoppage time, Mané lost an incredible chance by heading outside the entrance to the small area, and Fabianski even defended a header in the final seconds. End of game and undefeated series.