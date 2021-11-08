what are the main treatments for symptoms

Symptoms related to menopause are manifested in almost all Brazilian women. A study completed in October by Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Associations of Gynecologists and Obstetricians) shows that 88% of women in the country feel at least an effect of hormonal changes during the period, and in 73% of cases there are hot flashes, the so-called hot flashes.

Mood swings, anxiety and vaginal dryness are other problems that directly affect the quality of life of the female population during this period. But menopause is not, or should not be, synonymous with suffering: there are treatments available to try to ease its effects and get back to the usual routine.

universe spoke with experts and women living through the climacteric period, prior to the menopause itself, to learn more about the therapies currently available.

Almost half of Brazilian women undergo hormone treatment

All symptoms related to menopause are due to the lack of the main female hormone, estrogen, which is no longer produced by the ovaries and triggers the various changes that women face.

Therefore, the most widespread treatment is the replacement of this hormone, as it directly affects the problem. According to a survey by Febrasgo, this is the therapy offered to 43% of patients. But it is as famous as it is controversial. Several surveys link breast cancer replacement, causing 19% of those who receive hormonal prescription not start treatment.

“It is the most effective procedure. But there is a complex relationship with breast cancer that drives patients away,” says doctor Luciano de Melo Pompei, president of the National Commission Specialized in Climacteric at Febrasgo. According to Pompei, however, the landmark study showing that it increases the risk of the disease dates back to 2002 and was done with a much higher dose of estrogen than is currently prescribed.

The doctor points out that, with good professional monitoring, hormone therapy has “more benefits than risk”. It is necessary to have regular exams between six months to a year and a previous health assessment, involving health history and family incidence of the disease.

The use of hormonal medications, with standardized doses, was what helped the 49-year-old vigilante Dilcelene de Bem to control the hot flashes and improve her mood. “I felt hot flashes, I didn’t sleep well, I was very nervous. The doctor gave me the medication, I did a lot of research before taking it. I improved a lot, I feel like a different person,” she says. “I sleep better and feel more willing.”

Hormonal therapy with the use of oral medication is the most accessible and the main treatment provided by the SUS (Unified Health System) to deal with menopause.

It is possible to make use of doses even smaller than those standardized by the pharmaceutical industries, using manipulated hormonal preparations.

Although many companies call these preparations “bioidentical hormones” and suggest that they are natural, even those in standard dosages are also “bioidentical”, as they mimic the natural hormone, according to the SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism). The entity also emphasizes that both are produced in an artificial way.

Herbal medicines are an alternative to hormonal treatment

According to Pompei, from Febrasgo, another line of treatment is substances obtained from plants that have an action similar to female hormones. “It’s less potent than hormone replacement, but it’s a good alternative,” he says.

As explained by the gynecologist Camila Ramos, a specialist in climacteric, one of these substances is tibolone, with properties similar to those of estrogen and which helps to control symptoms. It is noteworthy, however, that even herbal medicines should only be used under the supervision of a specialized professional.

The 50-year-old civil police officer Hanna Cagy found in herbal medicines the way out of hot flashes. But he says that he still suffers from several problems related to sexuality. “A year ago, I stopped having orgasms and went into crisis because it’s a part of my life that I love. I started using testosterone and it helped. But I still feel pain in sex because of fissures in the vagina,” he says.

She says that, after consulting with several doctors and hearing “zucchinis”, like one who told her to change husbands, she finally found a gynecologist with an affordable price and adequate care for the problems she reports. “There are great professionals, but very expensive. It’s unfeasible to have so much money. And until we find someone who helps us, our quality of life drops.”

Now, he says, he intends to start treatment with bioidentical hormones. “But I know it’s one day at a time. Menopause symptoms are unpredictable, it’s a different day.”

Antidepressants help control hot flashes and emotional symptoms

Ramos also explains that, for hot flashes, one line of treatment is antidepressant drugs. “In low dosage, daily use proved to be effective for this symptom”, he says.

According to Pompei, these medications can also help with other symptoms, such as the effects related to mental health. “Because of the hormonal change, it is very common to have emotional changes. Not depression, the disease, but depressive symptoms, unreasonable sadness, irritability.”

For the natural gynecologist Debora Rosa, it is essential that professionals talk to patients to deal with the emotional issue and explain, mainly, that menopause is not a disease or “the end of the line”.

“There is a load of judgment on the woman who moves a lot like the patients. It’s as if they’ve lost their validity. Society exalts the young woman. And the mature ones feel like they’ve been discarded. That’s why it’s very important to talk about it.”

She explains, however, that she is against hormone replacement and the use of medication. “If the body stops producing the hormone, it is important to respect this. So the idea is to work the symptoms gradually with plants, vaporization, essential oils, herbs and lifestyle. Because they are effects that pass. We also ask for more. exams to follow closely.”

Laser has good results for vaginal dryness, but price is high

One of the most modern procedures to treat discomfort arising from menopause, the vaginal laser is indicated for what is called the urogenital syndrome. It helps, therefore, to improve effects such as vaginal dryness, pain during sexual intercourse and urinary tract infections.

According to gynecologist and obstetrician Fernanda Torras, this syndrome occurs because of the hormonal drop that affects the region of the vulva, vagina and urethra.

“The laser recovers collagen and hyaluronic acid, the body’s natural molecules, by stimulating energy and inducing cell repair by the body. The success in fiber restructuring is proven by biopsies in studies and symptoms improve after 15 days of the first session,” explains Torras.

The general indication is three sessions made at intervals of one month in between. Each session costs, on average, R$1,500 to R$2,500. According to the doctor, problems such as vaginal dryness and burning during sex are resolved in 75% to 90% of cases.