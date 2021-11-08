what is your future with the arrival of Polo Track?

As promised, Volkswagen is transforming its line of cars in Brazil. After launching three SUVs produced in Latin America, the brand took the up! and Fox, partly for market strategy and partly to streamline its hatchery line. But there are still more models in this segment: the Gol, a car with a historical name in the country, in addition to Voyage and Saveiro. But what will happen 3 cars when with the new investment of BRL 7 billion in the region?

During the press presentation in which the investment was announced, Pablo Di Si, president of Volkswagen in South America, did not detail the changes, but only confirmed the following about the products that would be born from this investment: that VW will have a new family of cars entering Brazil and which will be launched from 2023 with the arrival of the Polo Track, a new version of the hatchback that will be made in Taubaté (SP).

36 Photos

This soon led to questions about what the Goal’s role would be in the future. The executive was clear about the importance of the Goal and has already given clues about what will happen. “The Gol is an icon, like the Kombi and the Volkswagen Beetle. For us it has been an assimilation process, legislation has changed and this new family of compacts will affect the car in the future. We will continue to produce the Gol in 2022, but clearly ours strategy will be the MQB platform in the future”, explains Di Si.

The Volkswagen Polo Track will assume the role that was the Goal

And in a leaner segment strategy and with the Polo Track as an entry hatch, it is more difficult to visualize the Goal in the same category. This means that if the Goal doesn’t transform, it won’t have a future. But the light at the end of the tunnel for the model was given by the president of VW for Brazil when he spoke a few times about an SUV below the Nivus and even said at the 2018 Frankfurt Motor Show that he would launch another SUV . This opens up the possibility that the Gol will change its body after 2023, starting to be made with the Polo MQB-A0 platform and filling a new space in the Volkswagen line.

This new entry family should be more diversified, staying away from the strategy of having four hatchbacks to bet on different proposals. At the last press conference, Di Si stated that this new line can have more than four models. Considering that the Polo Track is the first, a possible in Gol could be turned into an entry-level SUV. The expectation would be for a new generation of Saveiro (since the Tarok, scheduled for 2025, will be bigger and more refined) and a version of Virtus to serve as a basic sedan, definitively occupying the place of Voyage.

Until that happens, the current Volkswagen Gol will continue to be produced throughout 2022. There were rumors about the end of Voyage at the beginning of next year, but journalist Fernando Calmon learned that the sedan gained survival and will continue until the end of 2022, and that the Saveiro pickup will be restyled to continue in stores until 2024.