what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com

Investing.com – In the United States, the market is echoing the approval of the trillion-dollar package of investments in infrastructure by the American House of Representatives. Today, at 9:29 am, futures on and futures rise 0.07% and 0.20%, respectively, while futures on 100 trade close to stability, with a slight drop of 0.01%.

In Brazil, the futures retreats 0.57%, while the advances 0.73%, at R$ 5.6060. With the end of daylight saving time in the United States, the regular trading session of the Brazilian stock exchange extends until 6 pm, while the after market is closed. Post-trading trades must only take place on option expiration days. The market opens at 10am.

The country had a record of 59 deaths by Covid-19 on Sunday, which brought the total number of deaths from the disease in the country to 609,447, according to the Ministry of Health. confirmed in the country advancing to 21,880,439.

Meanwhile, in the political field, the former president of the Chamber, deputy Rodrigo Maia (no party), and the PDT filed requests with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to block the second vote of the PEC dos Precatórios. Both allege that by authorizing remote voting, for example, the current president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), would have acted irregularly to guarantee the approval of the agenda.

According to Maia, Lira would have made an “abuse of power” to “leverage a PEC used as a political maneuver for the reelection of the current government in the 2022 campaigns”. The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) also issued a statement that this would be the government’s sixth attempt to default in 30 years.

News of the day

5G – The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) . The number previously announced was R$46.79 billion. The average premium on grants was also changed, to approximately 211.7%.

– The , registering an increase of 1.60%, with a general increase in producer inflation, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The result, after 0.55% retreat in September, took the 12-month high to 20.95%, and was still above expectations in a Reuters survey that the index would rise 1.34%.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Bruno Bianco, Attorney General of the Union; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

Paulo Guedes – Opening of the Seminar “Mercosur Regional Digital Market”; Meeting with the Special Secretary for Privatization, Divestment and Markets, Diogo Mac Cord.

Campos Neto – Participates in the opening of the 8th National Week of Financial Education (ENEF); Meeting with representatives of Stone (NASDAQ:) and Arpex Investimentos; Meeting with representatives of the Zetta Association.

corporate news

BB Security (SA:) – The company reported on Monday adjusted R$ 975.8 million in the third quarter, down 11% compared to the same period in 2020, affected by negative markings to market by Brasilprev and by the increase of 5 percentage points in the Social Contribution rate on o Net Income (CSLL) for insurance companies.

Itaú – Itaú Unibanco (SA:) obtained approval from . The acquisition was provided for in a contract signed in May 2017 and the consummation of the acquisition is expected to take place in 2022, and its completion depends on approvals from regulatory bodies abroad.

Goal (SA:) – The , while the offer rose 5.3% also in the annual comparison. As a result, the occupancy rate on the company’s flights in Brazil last month reached 84.3%, an increase of 6.4 percentage points year on year.

M. Dias Branco (SA:) – The maker of pasta and biscuits M. Dias Branco had R$ 196.6 million in the third quarter, down 25.9% year-on-year, with a decline in demand after the peak of consumption caused by social isolation measures against the Covid-19 pandemic. Ebitda reached R$286.6 million in the quarter, down 12.6% year-on-year.

JBS (SA:) – Moody’s credit risk rating agency raised the JBS rating from Ba1 to Baa3, in the category considered low risk, or investment grade. The outlook for the rating is stable.

Suzano (SA:) – Suzano plans to start the Cerrado project in the second half of 2024, after an investment of R$ 19.3 million, according to Valor Econômico. The unit will have a capacity of 2.55 million tons per year and the lowest cash production cost in the world, less than R$ 400 per ton in the long term.

Aura Minerals (SA:) – Aura Minerals announced that its gold mining project in Matupá (MT) could reach an estimated net present value of approximately US$131.1 million, according to Valor Econômico.