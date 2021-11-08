WhatsApp: 4 new features that arrived and you didn’t notice – 11/06/2021

From using the messaging app so much every day, some new tools can go unnoticed. Everything that is there today has not always been there, something or other is new.

To update you on the latest WhatsApp, Tilt has compiled four of the latest app updates for you to stay on top of.

web media editor

In the desktop version of the application, it is now possible to edit an image before sending it to someone else. Prior to this update, you had to make any changes to photos via your mobile phone. Sending a message with a photo with writing, for example, was impossible.

The update came out in August. When uploading a photo, a series of editing options appears at the top of the window. In addition to being able to crop and rotate the image, you can paste emojis, stickers from your favorites, write text or draw with a “pen”. You can choose colors to enhance the design.

Preview of links

Before sending any links, you can now see a preview of what will be shared. Updating allows you to have more context about the content that will be uploaded.

Trading Card Suggestions

The days of the “Wait, I’m hunting the card” are numbered. In the new version of WhatsApp, sticker suggestions are available according to what was typed before so that you don’t miss the timing of the conversation — nor the joke.

business guide

It is not always easy to get in touch with a store, especially if it does not have a website or does not have a telephone number available on the internet. To help customers find establishments, WhatsApp has expanded the Business Guide tool to more users in the city of São Paulo. You can see a list of stores that serve via WhatsApp in your neighborhood by doing the following: