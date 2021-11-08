WhatsApp and Instagram already display the new name

Former “Facebook” co-founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s new name. Now, the company that manages Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook applications is called “Meta”.

The news can now be seen at the bottom of the home screen of social applications, with the message “From Meta”. The old term, “From Facebook” came to be displayed on the messaging platform in late 2019.

The news portal specializing in WhatsApp, WABetaInfo, began to notice the novelty in the beta versions of the messenger, for Android and iOS. However, only from the last week the change reached all users.

Name change causes curiosity

According to Google Trends, a platform that manages searches performed on Google, the expression “whatsapp from meta” is being widely researched. However, this Thursday (4), the number of onlookers was the highest ever recorded. Another term being checked by users is “from meta on whatsapp”.

On social networks like Twitter, many users are also showing surprise at the change, and even confused by the so-called “Meta”. Some argue that WhatsApp and Instagram have been sold, others share screenshots asking what happened.

metaverse

According to Mark Zuckerberg, the new name came from the company’s new project, called metaverse. The CEO said the move symbolizes the company’s ambition to be the largest social media company in the world.

Zuckerberg defines the metaverse as a new digital environment, in which users will be able to connect as if they were “inside” the virtual world. To visualize this magnitude, the entrepreneur emphasizes the use of digital avatars.

“In the metaverse, you’ll be able to do just about anything you can imagine – meet friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create – as well as completely new experiences that don’t really fit the way we think about computers or phones today,” said the co-founder.