WhatsApp creates communities in the app; see how they will work | Technology

Unsplash/Alexander Shatov WhatsApp creates communities

Last month, the specialized website WABetaInfo discovered that WhatsApp is developing a tool called “Communities”. Now some of its features have been discovered but are still being tested.

WhatsApp communities will be spaces where group admins have more control and are able to bring together multiple groups. To distinguish themselves, communities will have square icons with rounded corners, replacing the circular icons of groups and individual conversations.

As the tool is still under development, there are no specific details about it yet. But WABetaInfo has already found that administrators will have more control over communities.

They will be responsible, for example, for uniting groups with similar themes into a large community. It’s also the admins who can post messages, depending on the community’s configuration. Apparently, the novelty may have features similar to the Telegram channels.

For now, WhatsApp communities are under development and therefore it is not possible to know if they will make it to the stable version of the app.