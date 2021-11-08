Which iPhone has the best camera? Understand your photography options | Cell phone

The iPhone 13 has finally arrived in Brazil and, according to Apple, the new generation of cell phones brings the best camera ever seen on a branded phone. The improvements in sensors already appear since the basic models, but it will be in the Pro and Pro Max versions that users will be able to enjoy the greatest attributes of the new photographic set, as will be shown below.

Both the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have a triple camera, which works in conjunction with the LiDAR sensor, capable of performing 3D mapping. This results in higher photographic quality in low light environments or in images with a blurred background. Another novelty is the Cinema Mode that allows you to change the focus during recordings.

🔎 iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: what changes in price and datasheet

2 of 7 The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max cameras work in conjunction with LiDAR, which appears at the bottom of the photo array — Photo: Playback/Apple The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max cameras work in conjunction with LiDAR, which appears at the bottom of the photo array — Photo: Playback/Apple

The best, at least in 2021: Pro

The photographic arrangement of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is divided as follows:

Main of 12 MP (ƒ/1.5)

12 MP Ultra-Angle (ƒ/1.8)

12 MP telephoto lens (ƒ/2.8)

12 MP front (ƒ/2.2)

According to the specialized photography website DxOMark, the triple camera of the Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 13 scored 137 points in tests, positioning itself among the best in the market. The overall quality is similar to that seen in the professional versions of the iPhone 12 from 2020, but there are improvements in virtually every aspect with the implementation of the new A15 Bionic processor. Despite the evolution of rear cameras, the 12 MP front sensor leaves something to be desired, with few new features.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max rear cameras also feature up to 6x optical zoom, as well as automatic image stabilization, which shifts lens sensors to achieve the best possible clarity. Although the set does not have an exclusive sensor for macro photos, the function is present on the Apple phone, which can capture details of objects just 2 cm away – both in photographs and in videos. The feature has been highly praised by the foreign press.

3 of 7 iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max ultra-angle camera allows macro photography — Photo: Playback/Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max ultra-angle camera allows macro photography — Photo: Playback/Apple

This is because the aperture of the ultra wide lens is now ƒ/1.8, up from ƒ/2.4 on the previous model. This term refers to the aperture in the diaphragm, which is where light passes through the lens. The smaller the number next to the letter “f”, the greater the luminosity input. It is enables focus optimization, which is a key factor in close-up images. The sensor’s 120° angle of view is another element that aids in this process.

The three sensors in the Pro versions of the iPhone 13 have also evolved in size and are now 3.75 mm thick, more than double the previous version at 1.75 mm. The new format aims to capture more light in less time, and should result in sharper photos, especially in low-light environments.

For the first time, the iPhone has Night Mode on all cameras, including the telephoto lens, which is used to photograph distant objects. According to the manufacturer, the optical zoom is 3x, with a range of up to 6x.

4 of 7 The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max sensors have increased in thickness and now measure 3.75mm — Photo: Playback/Apple The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max sensors have increased in thickness and now measure 3.75mm — Photo: Playback/Apple

Apple has included new software such as the fourth generation of Smart HDR, a tool that makes automatic corrections to excessively light or dark parts of images. Also comes into play the Photo Styles function, which operates similarly to filters used in social networks and editing programs, offering different color options and predefined formats, which can be customized.

As with the photographic part, video recording has also evolved on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The models now have the so-called Cinema Mode, which allows you to transpose the focus during filming or even when editing content, enabling the effect that Apple calls depth of field.

That means it is now possible blur the plane that is not being used, the so-called bokeh effect, a word that in Japanese means “blur”. Such a tool is commonly seen in Hollywood movies, but has only just started to arrive on apple cell phones.

The resource can act automatically, with the device’s own artificial intelligence identifying which plane should be highlighted, depending on what is happening in the scene, such as speeches or movements. The user can redo the adjustments even after the video is recorded.

5 of 7 iPhone 13 Pro: Cinema Mode lets you blur the background or even the foreground during recording — Photo: Playback / Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Cinema Mode lets you blur the background or even the foreground during recording — Photo: Playback / Apple

It is worth remembering that the iPhone Pro versions camera allow 4K recording at up to 60 frames per second, with the possibility of brightness and image optimization by activating the HDR and Dolby Vision tools. However, in Cinema Mode the maximum resolution allowed is 1080 pixels at 30 frames per second.

Another innovative feature on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max is the possibility of recording in ProRes, a format that, like the Apple ProRaw for photos, is used professionally for capturing videos. The great advantage of this tool aimed at editors and cameramen is that it is able to compress so-called “raw” images, which are rich in details and generally take up a lot of space, but without losing quality.

6 of 7 iPhone 13 Pro — Photo: Playback/Apple iPhone 13 Pro — Photo: Playback/Apple

Another possibility of filming from Apple cell phones is the mode of 1080 pixel slow motion (Full HD) at up to 240 frames per second, which allows stabilization and autofocus during the so-called time-lapse. In addition, it is also possible to take pictures while recording videos in 4K and the sound capture is in stereo format. The codecs used for recording are HEVC and H.264.

To get all these attributes, the user will have to open his pocket. That’s because the value of the iPhone 13 Pro, which has a 6.1-inch screen, starts at R$ 9,299 in the 128 GB version. The Pro Max model, which is distinguished by its larger display, with 6.7 inches, in addition to the more powerful battery, starts at R$ 10,939 on Amazon. For both, there are four color options available: blue, silver, gold or graphite.

iPhone 13 Summary: Learn 6 facts about the Apple smartphone

Check all device versions:

iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB: R$9,299

iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB: R$9,545

iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB: BRL 11,991

iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB: R$ 13,999

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB: R$ 10,939

iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB: R$ 11,957

iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB: R$13,991

iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB: R$ 14,099

Also very good: 13 and 13 Mini

The rear camera is one of the main differentiating features between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini and the Pro models, detailed above. Unlike the more expensive models, the simpler versions of the Apple phone do not have the sensor with the telephoto lens, in addition to having different diaphragm opening specifications. The only photographic element in common among the four smartphones is the 12 MP front camera.

7 of 7 On the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini the camera is double and diagonally aligned — Photo: Press/Apple On the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini the camera is double and diagonally aligned — Photo: Press/Apple

The photographic arrangement of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini looks like this:

Main of 12 MP (ƒ/1.5)

12 MP (ƒ/1.8) ultra wide

12 MP front (ƒ/2.2)

According to Apple, the 12 MP dual set with the lenses now positioned at 45° brings the biggest sensor ever used on the brand’s flagship camera, plus the fastest sensor on the ultra wide. As with the Pro models, the photographic module also features optical stabilization by sensor shift, which should provide sharper photographs.

In addition, the dual camera of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini features Cinema Mode, which can blur the image during video recording, and Photo Styles feature, which customize predefined filters. These versions, however, do not bring macro photos and the optical zoom is only 2x.

Check all device versions:

iPhone 13 128 GB: R$ 7,199

iPhone 13 256 GB: R$ 8,199

iPhone 13 512 GB: BRL 10,599

iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB: R$ 6,599

iPhone 13 Mini 256 GB: R$7,599

iPhone 13 Mini 512 GB: R$9,599

Remember that the iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 13 Mini has a 5.4-inch display. There are five colors available for both: blue, pink, white, black and red.

With information from GSM Arena, DxOMark and apple

📝 iPhone is dual chip? Join the TechTudo Forum conversation