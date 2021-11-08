Who will be entitled to the new withdrawal of the PIS/Pasep allowance in 2022? check out

The PIS/Pasep allowance, referring to the base year 2020, was not paid this year. Check who will be able to withdraw in 2022.

O withdrawal of the PIS/Pasep allowance, referring to the base year 2020, should be released, gradually, from the month of July 2021. However, the transfers were not made by the federal government and workers will have to wait until February 2022 to receive the corresponding amounts.

In addition, there will be a possible accumulation of benefits, as the amounts referring to the base year 2021 should also be paid in 2022. If this happens, the beneficiaries can have the amounts doubled next year. Confirmations are due next year.

Withdrawals from the PIS/Pasep allowance: who is entitled?

The salary bonus is granted to Brazilians, when they meet the following requirements:

Those who worked for at least 30 days in the reference base year; They received up to two minimum wages per month; Those who have been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

In addition, the contracting company must report the employee’s data to the government. Withdrawals from the PIS/PASEP allowance are carried out as follows:

PIS (private sector employees): Payments are made with Caixa Econômica Federal at ATMs, lottery outlets or Caixa Aqui, using the Citizen Card;

PASEP (public servants): Transfers are made through Banco do Brasil, going to a branch with an identification document or, if you are an account holder, the amounts drop immediately.

See how to consult the PIS/Pasep

Beneficiaries must consult their information via the internet. For this, you need to know the Social Identification Number (NIS) or the Worker Registration Number (NIT).

The information must be located on the CNIS or on the Work Card, on the FGTS extract, on the Citizen Card, on the Meu INSS website or app. When you have the NIS or NIT number, follow these steps: