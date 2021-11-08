Why are people rushing to update data in Cadastro Único?

With the end of Emergency Aid and Bolsa Família, people have been running to update data in Single Registry. Screening takes place on the platform, in which the profile of people is analyzed and approved or not to receive social benefits.

To receive the Bolsa Família substitute, it is necessary not only to be registered on the platform, but also to have all the data updated.

In view of the need for registration and updating the data in CadÚnico to be a beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil, some broadcasting venues face overcrowding.

In some cities, beneficiaries face lines to receive assistance in the Reference Centers for Social Assistance, CRAS, of their neighborhoods or municipalities.

In Salvador, the service needed to be expanded in the month of October. Currently, there are up to 800 assistances per day, when previously there were only 200 people in a socially vulnerable situation.

How to update Single Card

O Single it works as a social identity and can be carried out by people in low-income situations.

The service that has been much sought after is the registration update. The federal government annually reviews the data of registered families so that outdated information can be corrected.

However, at the time of registration, the holder’s commitment is that update the data at most every two years.

Those who left it to the last minute should look for the CRAS or a single registry service post to update the data. O registration can be verified also through the My Single Cad app.

Change of address, telephone number, marital status, monthly income, adoption, birth or death in the family must be communicated and registered in the register.

It is worth emphasizing the importance of carrying data and documents from everyone who make up your family structure in the update.

In some states and municipalities, the service works through an appointment.

Brazil Aid

The Bolsonaro government’s new social program intends to expand service to 17 million Brazilians.

To access the benefit, it is necessary to have a per capita income of up to R$550 (current value referring to half the minimum wage) and a total family income of up to three minimum wages, resulting in R$3,300.