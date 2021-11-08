Why Elon Musk Can Sell $21 Billion of Tesla Shares | Technology

Elon Musk, considered the richest man in the world, has promised to sell 10% of his shares in Tesla if a poll of his 62.7 million followers determined that he should do so.

Voting ended with a “yes” victory. Of the 3.5 million votes, 57.9% supported the sale of shares in the company founded by Musk.

The 10% stake in the electric car maker is valued at almost US$21 billion (R$116 billion).

“I will comply with the results of this poll, regardless of what happens,” wrote the businessman.

His move is a response to a “billionaire tax” proposed by US Democrats.

The plan could put Musk, who leads Forbes magazine’s billionaires ranking and has a fortune estimated at US$318.4 billion (R$1.76 trillion), having to deal with a tax collection in the order of billions of dollars. dollars.

Under plans proposed in the United States by the Democratic Party in the Senate, billionaires could be taxed on “unrealized gains” on stocks when the price of the bonds rise, even if they do not sell any of their shares.

The measure would be a way to combat an alleged tax evasion that would be practiced by billionaires, who can borrow money giving their shares as collateral instead of selling them, which would imply a tax collection.

It is estimated that this proposed capital gains tax could reach around 700 billionaires in the United States. Critics of the measure point out that the value of papers does not always rise.

As part of a compensation plan awarded to the executive in the past, Musk is entitled to a stock option, which expires in August of next year.

This option gives you the right to purchase 22.86 million shares of Tesla for a pre-fixed amount of US$6.24 (R$34.5) each.

This is a fraction of Tesla’s most recent share price, on Friday (11/5), of US$1,222 (R$6,774).

Upon exercising his right to buy, Musk would be required to pay taxes on the appreciation of the papers. The charge would reach US$ 15 billion, according to calculations by the broadcaster CNBC.

Therefore, analysts point out that he would have to sell shares anyway to pay the bill, as the businessman himself acknowledged.

Musk tweeted that he does not receive salaries or bonuses and that his only source of income is equity in his companies.

“I only own shares, so the only way to pay taxes in person is to sell shares,” he published.

Musk owns 170.49 million shares of Tesla. Selling 10% of that total would mean 17.049 million shares, which are worth $20.8 billion based on their current value.

The vote organized by Musk generated reactions in the world of finance.

“We are witnessing the masses of Twitter deciding the outcome of a $25 billion coin toss,” wrote venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya on Twitter.

“Looking forward to the day when the richest person in the world pays some tax doesn’t depend on a Twitter poll,” Berkeley economist Gabriel Zucman published on the same social network.

This is the second time in just over a week that Musk has talked about selling Tesla shares.