Will Chaves return to Brazilian TV? Bolaños son comments

Without wanting it or not, Chaves and Chapolin left Brazilian TV programming in August 2020. More than a year later, in November 2021, the programs are still out of any channel or streaming service in the country.

O IGN Brazil had the opportunity to talk with Roberto Gómez Fernández, son of Roberto Gómez Bolaños (Chespirito), about Chapolin’s arrival at the Fortnite game. Fernández is the President of Grupo Chespirito, and of course we couldn’t avoid asking about the status of Chaves and Chapolin’s exhibition in Brazil. But first, let us remember what happened.

Chaves has been out of Brazilian TV for over a year. To IGN Brasil, Bolaños’ son and Chairman of the Chespirito Group, comments on the situation. Image: Disclosure

Why did Chaves leave Brazilian TV?

An absolute classic of Brazilian TV (although an original Mexican production), Chaves debuted in Brazil in 1984 on the open channel SBT, and crossed generations of fans in 36 years on the air, until the abrupt break between the Brazilian broadcaster and Televisa, holder of the rights of Chaves and Chapolin.

“The suspension is due to a pending issue to be resolved with the rights holder of the stories”, informed the SBT at the time of the incident. The channel also claimed that a verbal agreement between the two parties to ensure the broadcast of the programs on the station had been signed, but that it ended up not materializing.

Filho de Bolaños comments on the status of Chaves and Chapolin on Brazilian TV

Exclusively to IGN Brazil, Roberto Gómez Fernández gives a timid prediction about the awaited return of Chaves and Chapolin to Brazilian TV: “soon”.

Roberto Gómez Fernández, son of Bolaños and Chairman of the Chespirito Group. Image: Disclosure

“I hope they come back soon. Certain circumstances need to be resolved. But my family and I are seeing this. We are sure that soon, [Chaves e Chapolin] will return to the small screens”, says Fernández, who is more than aware of the characters’ popularity in Brazil and the requests to return to programming.

7 years without Bolaños: “What I miss most is everyday life”

In November 2021, it will be seven years since the death of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, actor, comedian, screenwriter and eternal creator of the characters and universes of Chaves and Chapolin. O IGN he asked his son, Fernández, what is the most beautiful memory he has of his father.

“What I miss most is everyday life. Talking about important topics, such as football, cinema and television. And moments with the family. The best memories are these. He’s like a family man, very affectionate and close,” he says .

In 2021, it will be 7 years without Bolaños, creator of Chaves and Chapolin. Image: Disclosure

