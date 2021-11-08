win in overtime

1

Cerrado Basketball/Disclosure Larry Taylor scored 26 points and was Bauru’s basket in the match in Brasília

Zopone/Unimed defeated Cerrado, this Thursday (4), by 92 to 87 in overtime – there was a tie by 79 points in regular time -, in a game held at the Asceb Gym, in Brasília, valid for the 2021/22 edition of the Novo Basketball Brazil (NBB14).

The result was the second victory for Dragão in three games at the Nacional and the breaking of the unbeaten record of the team from the Distrito Federal. Bauru Basket took fifth place, with 66.6% of the points played (check the ranking on page (10).

Zopone/Unimed started ahead and commanded the scoreboard throughout the first quarter. The team from Bauru opened up nine points of advantage, but swayed and the Cerrado cut the distance to one. However, Dragão got back together and won the partial by 24 to 19. In the second quarter, Zopone/Unimed was consistent and didn’t give a chance to react to Cerrado, extending the advantage by three points until the break: 21 to 18 in the partial.

In the third quarter, Dragão increased the difference to 15 points on the scoreboard. But in the final stretch of the partial, the Cerrado started a sprint to cut the distance to four points.

In the fourth round, there were draws in 65 and 68 points and Zopone/Unimed suffered a turn around 1min05s from the end of regulation time in 77-76. In the sequence, with 37s remaining, Larry Taylor hit by three. However, in free throws by Ruan, the Cerrado tied and decreed an extension.

In extra time, the Cerrado came out ahead, but Bauru turned and maintained concentration and efficiency to ensure the victory by 92-87.

GROWTH

“We fought and achieved a very important result against an opponent who started the championship well. The team has been growing and I want to highlight our collective performance, which was decisive for us to seek to overcome it, when the Cerrado equalized the game, to win away from home in overtime,” commented pivot Rafael Hettsheimeir for Bauru Basket’s press office.

NEXT GAME

Zopone/Unimed returns to play, this Saturday (6), against Brasília, at 20h, at the Nilson Nelson Gymnasium, in Brasília.