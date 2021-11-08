With Chinese veto, beef exports fall 43% in October

A survey by the Brazilian Association of Meat Shops (Abrafrigo) showed that the volume of Brazilian beef exports fell 43% in the month of October when compared to the same period in 2020. The Chinese embargo on the product, which has lasted for two months, has a direct impact in the numbers.

Abrafrigo consolidated data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat, subordinated to the Ministry of Economy, and, according to the association, 108,000 tonnes of meat were sold by Brazil in October this year, considering the product in natura and processed. In October last year, 190,000 tonnes were sold.

The reduction in volume represented a 31% drop in revenue for the month, from US$ 790 million to US$ 541 million.

In addition to the impact of the Chinese embargo, a second variable points to the global container crisis, which affects movement in ports and is caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

China is the main buyer of national beef and corresponds to 60% of shipments made in Brazilian ports. The suspension took place after the detection of two cases of “mad cow disease” in national herds.

The elimination of the risk of contagion, announced by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), was not enough for the Chinese buyer to signal the resumption. The only export made to the Asian country took place in October and was 27 thousand tonnes. The decision, however, was specific to a batch that was waiting at a port before the suspension and does not change the embargo on the Brazilian product.

In the year to 2021, exports have already fallen by 2.4%, but in revenue there was a growth of 16% due to the product’s value, which continues to rise in the international market.