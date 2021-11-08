With Covid cases on the rise, Austria tightens rules for unvaccinated | World

Austria will start this Monday (8) a series of restrictions for people not vaccinated against Covid-19. The European country, like others on the continent, is experiencing a high number of coronavirus cases attributed to insufficient vaccination rate to control transmission (learn more at the end of the article).

According to the rules defined on Friday by the Austrian government, people who do not present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 will have No entry in:

restaurants, bars and cafes

hotels

beauty salons and hairdressers

public events with more than 25 people

Until then, unvaccinated people could attend these and other places, as long as they tested negative for the coronavirus or had recovered from a previous infection with the Covid-19 virus.

Last month, the government promised to impose a kind of “lockdown for unvaccinated people” — that is, even tighter movement restrictions so that they don’t get the vaccine.

“It is our responsibility to protect the people of the country,” Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said during the Friday announcement, according to the Associated Press.

Austria, as well as neighboring Germany, has recorded records in the daily number of new Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. On Saturday, there were 9,923 new confirmed diagnoses of the disease.

Currently, two-thirds of the Austrian population has received at least the first dose, and 64.5% are fully immunized against Covid. These percentages are still considered low and insufficient, even more in comparison with other countries in Western Europe, such as Spain, which is close to 80% vaccination coverage.

In Eastern Europe, cases are rising and vaccination is falling

The World Health Organization (WHO) said this week that Europe is once again the most worrying region in relation to the pandemic. This is true even for countries with the highest vaccination coverage, in Western Europe, such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Austria itself.

However, the situation is worse in Eastern European countries and parts of Central Europe, where the population is more resistant to vaccines and the numbers of Covid-19 are constantly rising.