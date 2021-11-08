With Rossi’s great goal, Bahia defeats São Paulo and distances itself from the Z4

Bahia is increasingly far from the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship. On Sunday night (7), Esquadrão de Aço received São Paulo at Fonte Nova and, after pressing the opponent for most of the time, won the victory, by 1-0, with a great goal by Rossi from the edge of the area. The Tricolor do Morumbi parks on the table and misses the opportunity to enter the G10 in this round.

With the victory at home, Bahia reached 36 points gained after 30 disputed rounds, reached the 14th place and opened six points of advantage to the Z4. The São Paulo of coach Rogério Ceni has one more point and occupies the 13th place, outside the classification zone for the Copa Sudamericana 2022.

Best: Nino Paraíba

Reinaldo gave a lot of work and then Wellington in the second half. More advanced than usual for the standard of Brazilian football full-backs, the Bahia captain created the team’s best attacking chances and had the breath to give defensive consistency to the team.

Worst: Rigoni

With São Paulo’s midfield uninspired, the Argentine was isolated at the front and hardly had his name narrated in the broadcast of the confrontation at Arena Fonte Nova. On the rare occasions when he had the ball dominated, he was unable to produce any danger to Bahia.

Calleri leaves the bench and returns after two games

Xodó of the fans of São Paulo, striker Jonathan Calleri returned to play in a Brasileirão match after two rounds as an embezzlement. The Argentine started the game on the bench, entered during the second half and managed to give more mobility to Tricolor’s attack. The goal did not come out, but the center forward showed evolution.

Guto Ferreira gets the better of Ceni

It’s an almost Ceará rivalry. Newcomers to their clubs, coaches Guto Ferreira (Bahia, ex-Ceará) and Rogério Ceni (São Paulo, ex-Fortaleza) were characters in the confrontation. While the home team tried to propose the game and pierce the opposing defense during most of the time, Tricolor do Morumbi was looking for possession of the ball and a better game. The ‘chess’ was won by Guto Ferreira, who saw Rossi leave the bench and decide the match.

Bahia seeks from start to finish and emerges victorious

It was not a performance of great technical quality by Bahia, but there was no lack of desire to achieve the result at Fonte Nova. With Nino Paraíba advanced on the right side, Tricolor de Aço had good chances with Gilberto both from the top and from the bottom. Guto Ferreira fixed the defense, neutralized São Paulo and was pressured very little during the 90 minutes.

São Paulo has a dark night in Salvador

Rogério Ceni’s team lacked a lot to be competitive in Bahia. Midfield players were unable to pace the team and left the attackers inoperative most of the time. The low intensity was also seen in the defensive system, which worked to eliminate the opposing attacks from the sides of the field.

game timeline

The first half was the domain of Bahia. The hosts had at least two good chances in the period, one of them was in the hands of goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, and even complained about a Miranda penalty on Juninho Capixaba that was not scored by referee Savio Pereira Sampaio after analysis at VAR.

In the final stage, Bahia continued at the same pace, but saw São Paulo balance the match with Shaylon and Wellington’s entries at the break. With Rossi’s entry, Tricolor de Aço got the goal in a free kick from the edge of the area. Volpi goalkeeper palmed the opponent’s submission and the ball was free for the attacking midfielder to dominate, adjust his body and hit placed to give the victory to the home team.

Bahia honors Marília Mendonça

Killed last Friday (5) in a plane crash, singer Marília Mendonça was honored by Bahia na Fonte Nova. The stadium screens showed images of the country and the club released white balloons in respect to the mourning of the family and the millions of fans throughout Brazil.

Datasheet

BAHIA 1 x 0 SÃO PAULO

Date: 11/07/2021

Local: Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA)

Hour: 6:15 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel da Silva Henrique Andrade (DF) and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior (DF)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Goals: Rossi, at 31′ of the 2nd half (1-0)

yellow cards: Patrick (Bahia); Rigoni and Liziero (São Paulo)

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Daniel (Rodriguinho) and Patrick; Raí Nascimento (Rossi), Lucas Mugni (Luizão) and Juninho Capixaba; Gilberto (Rodallega). Technician: Guto Ferreira.

São Paulo: Tiago Volpi, Arboleda, Miranda and Léo (Rodrigo Nestor); Orejuela (Shaylon), Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara (Benitez) and Reinaldo (Wellington); Luciano (Calleri) and Rigoni. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.