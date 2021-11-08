With Selic close to 8.5% per year, the return on savings accounts is about to change: is it worth investing?

That the Selic rate will rise even more, ending the year at at least 8.75% per year, everyone already knows. But what is starting to enter the radar of investors, especially the more traditional ones, is the assessment that this increase will have a direct effect on the remuneration of savings. Yes, the traditional booklet will once again deliver a fixed monthly return.

This will happen because, under current rules, every time the base interest rate is above 8.5%, savers start to receive a return of 0.50% per month, or 6.17% per year, plus the variation of the TR (reference rate, currently zeroed).

But before talking about how much savings will pay, it is necessary to understand how much it yields today. The Selic is at 7.75% per year, therefore below 8.5%. In this case, the remuneration of savings is still equivalent to 70% of this rate, which today corresponds to a return of 0.44% per month and which applies to the amounts applied since May 4, 2012, when the new rule began to apply .

The return, which has been consistently below inflation, was already lower. There, in the beginning of 2021, when the Selic was at 2% per year, savers received a remuneration of only 0.12% per month (or 1.4% per year).

When the base rate exceeds 8.5%, which has not happened since September 2017, savers will receive 0.50% per month, regardless of the level the base rate reaches. The savings income will be a little higher than the current one, but, on the other hand, the Selic will be at higher levels and will be able to provide the investor with richer returns in other fixed income investments.

“It’s a change for the worse for the saver. Remuneration will be locked at 6% per year and, with the Selic rising, the passbook will be even further away (from the profitability of other products)”, says Michael Viriato, coordinator of the Finance Laboratory at Insper.

The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) takes place in early December. The Focus report points to Selic ending the year at 8.75% per year and reaching 9.50% in 2022.

And why does this rule apply only to resources applied from May 4, 2012? Because until that date, there was only one rule for the remuneration of savings, which was 6.17% per year plus the TR variation.

At that time, the Selic rate was at 9% per year and on a downward trajectory, but the passbook was seen as an obstacle to the continuation of the movement to reduce interest rates. There was fear that, with the base rate falling, investors who bought government bonds, that is, those that finance government debt, would migrate to savings.

The solution was the creation of this rule, which affected deposits made from May 2012 onwards – the balance prior to that date continued to be remunerated under the old rule.

For Marcelo Lara, a CFP-certified financial planner, not even the entire stock of savings being remunerated under the old rule makes it attractive. “Leaving it in savings accounts is better than leaving the resources in the checking account, but, as an investment, it is not an efficient financial product”, he says.

Bigger than stock funds

Savings is the most traditional investment in Brazil, it has no minimum investment limit and its income is exempt from income tax. And even with a profitability that is often not advantageous, the stock of this financial instrument is around BRL 1.031 trillion – higher than the equity of equity investment funds, which is BRL 639.4 billion, according to data from the Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima).

Being tax-exempt is attractive, but, in general, savings tend to catch up on profitability compared to other fixed-income investments. Viriato explains that the passbook needs to be compared with similar financial instruments, that is, low risk, and cites the Treasury Selic as an example.

While savings are exempt from income tax, the Treasury Selic follows the regressive table for fixed income. If the bond is redeemed before 180 days, the IR is 22.5%. Between 180 and 364 days, 20%. The rate drops to 17.5% if the security is held for a period of 364 to 720 days and is 15% for redemptions made after this period.

There is also a custody fee of 0.25% charged on the total amount invested, which will drop to 0.20% as of January. And investments of up to R$ 10 thousand in the Treasury Selic are exempt from taxation.

“In this case, the Treasury Selic ends up offering a better remuneration, even when the IR rate is 22.5%”, says Viriato.

Return only on birthday

Another comparison can be made with Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs), which are bonds issued by banks and which, like the savings account, are protected by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) – limited to R$ 250,000 per investor by financial institution.

Viriato says that CDBs are also more advantageous than savings as long as they offer a remuneration of at least 95% of the CDI (reference for fixed income investments that closely follows the Selic). on the platform TradeMap, it is possible to find some CDB options that pay more than 100% of the CDI and with daily liquidity.

“Savings are also at a disadvantage in this comparison. Investors need to remember that savings accounts have daily liquidity, but the yield is only on the anniversary”, completes the professor.

In fact, the funds invested in savings accounts can be redeemed at any time – in some CDBs, it is necessary to wait for maturity. However, the payment of the book only applies to the anniversary date.

As an example, for resources invested on October 5th, savers will only receive remuneration if the redemption is made after November 5th. In investment funds and CDBs, the remuneration is paid “pro rata”, that is, the days for which the money was invested are considered.

“The best alternative for investors is the Treasury Selic or, eventually, a CDB with daily liquidity and a decent rate of return”, analyzes Lara, financial planner.

withdrawals

Between January and October, the savings account had negative net inflows, that is, in which redemptions were greater than contributions, in six months. In the year to October, the net redemption is R$ 30.8 billion.

These withdrawals occurred at a time when other investment categories raised more funds. Data from Anbima show that fixed-income funds are making contributions greater than redemptions by R$ 255.2 billion and multimarket funds, by R$ 69.7 billion in the accumulated result for the year up to October 29th. Equity funds raised less, but are still on the positive side in terms of contributions, with a balance of R$2.6 billion.

This scenario contrasts with what happened in 2020. In a year marked by the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, caution reigned and families that were able to strengthen their economies. The result is that the country’s most traditional investment accumulated net inflows of R$ 166.3 billion last year, the highest net value for the savings account ever recorded since the beginning of the historical series, in 1995.

The result may have had the contribution of emergency aid, which totaled around R$ 300 billion last year, since beneficiaries without the urgency of using the resources may have left the money in a savings account.

And despite not having the most attractive income, it is worth remembering that savings are one of the sources of funds for real estate financing within the Housing Finance System (SFH), ensuring more attractive financing rates for the borrower.