Without Arboleda and Rigoni, Ceni must change scheme and make room for midfielders and strikers in São Paulo | São Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni should change the tactical scheme again in the next games of São Paulo for the Brazilian Championship. That’s because the team won’t have Arboleda, called up by the Ecuador national team to compete in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The 3-5-2 should make room again for the 4-4-2, thus making room for midfield and attack players to gain the possibility of playing for a spot in next Wednesday’s match, at 9:30 pm, against the Fortaleza, in Castelão.

Without Arboleda, Ceni should keep Miranda and Léo as defenders and continue with full-backs Orejuela, on the right, and Reinaldo, on the left. Bruno Alves, who could be a third defender, has not been used.

Therefore, the São Paulo midfielder must win a new piece. Rodrigo Nestor and Benítez are the ones who stand out as favorites to win a chance in their next appointment.

They started on the bench last Sunday, in a 1-0 defeat by Bahia, but entered the second half of the match. Benítez was the one who stood out the most with shots from outside the area and crosses.

Another possibility would be to populate the attack even more, but that becomes unlikely given the absence of Emiliano Rigoni, suspended for a third yellow card.

If Ceni chooses to use a formation with three attackers, Marquinhos is the one who can be that third player to act alongside Calleri and Luciano.

The training sessions that precede the match against Fortaleza will be held in Ceará. Ceni opted for this logistics to reduce wear and tear on players with the long trip to the Northeast.

Until then, the coach will have the possibility of testing formations to place São Paulo again close to a spot for the next Libertadores. With the defeat to Bahia, Tricolor stopped at 37 points and dropped to 14th place.

