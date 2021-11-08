Without China, Brazilian beef exports fall 43% in October

Total exports of beef (involving product in nature and processed) handled 108,630 tons in October, generating revenue of US$ 541.6 million, according to Brazilian Association of Refrigerators (Abrafrigo), based on data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat, of the Ministry of Economy, compiled by the entity.

With the absence of China, the largest importer of the product, there was a drop of 43% in volume and 31% in revenue compared to the same month in 2020. Last year, the movement in October was 189,575 tons and the revenue, US $790.18 million.

For the Chinese market there was only a residual export of 27,700 tonnes in October, most of it coming from the city-state of Hong Kong (19,466 tonnes). In September 2021, beef exports to China from the mainland and Hong Kong reached a record 132,455 tonnes.

YTD

According to Abrafrigo, in the accumulated result for the year, Brazilian exports of the product reached 1,610,799 tonnes, down 2.4% compared to the accumulated in the same period last year, when the movement was 1,650,215 tonnes. In terms of revenue, however, there was a 16% growth, thanks to the good prices of the product in the international market.

In 2020, the revenue until October was US$ 6.899 billion and in 2021 it reached US$ 8 billion. Among the 20 biggest buyers of the Brazilian product, in the year to date, China, together with Hong Kong, comes in first place, with 916,938 tons imported, 56.9% of the total moved by the country (in 2020, 948,224 tons).

In second place comes the United States, which handled 95,759 tonnes so far, against 48,773 tonnes last year (increase of 96.3%). Chile, which expanded its purchases by 23.1%, from 71,512 tonnes last year to 88,062 tonnes in 2021, ranked third.

In fourth place, with 51,145 tonnes imported, is Egypt, which reduced its purchases by 54.9% compared to 2020, when it moved 113,304 tonnes. The Philippines took the fifth position increasing its purchases by 16.5%, from 33,778 tons in 2020 to 39,336 tons in 2021; the UAE occupied sixth place, with growth of 14.1% in handling, which rose from 33,811 tonnes last year to 38,575 tonnes this year.

In total 96 countries increased their purchases and another 71 reduced their purchases, informs Abrafrigo.