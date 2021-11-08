Woman admits to hiding her own baby’s corpse on the walls of her house | World

Playback / WPXI Woman admitted hiding the baby’s body

A woman from Pennsylvania, in the United States, admitted to having hidden the corpse of her baby son in the walls of her own house after taking the remains in the move to another residence.

Kylie Wilt, 25, told authorities that her 1-year-old baby had been dead and in hiding since February this year. She reported putting the child’s body in a box and then fixing it in a hole she made in the wall of her house, before fixing the plaster and painting it.

Police said agents from the state Department of Children’s and Youth Services came to the woman’s home last week to ask where the baby was, and she reportedly said the child was in another state, in North Carolina, being watched by another person.

However, she later changed the story and said that the five-month-old baby had died in February of this year of sudden infant death syndrome in her old home. After the child died, the mother told authorities that she was nervous, and when she, her boyfriend and their three other children moved to another house, they took the body with them.

Wilt told police he hid the baby because he didn’t have enough money for a funeral. The cause of the child’s death is still under investigation.

to american radio KDKA

, former neighbor Robin Stasicha said she heard the baby cry “all the time” before the family moved. When she realized that the child was no longer crying, the woman claimed to have questioned the baby’s parents, who replied that he had died.

“I was thinking, I’ve been here all the time and I’ve never seen an ambulance. Wouldn’t you call 911 if your baby wasn’t giving signs?” she said.

The case is under investigation and Wilt faces charges of concealing the child’s death, abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice, welfare fraud and tampering with evidence.

The baby’s father, Alan Hollis, also faces charges of obstructing the administration of law or other government functions.