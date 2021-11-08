Women with multiple sclerosis routinely experience the disease

In the documentary “Introducing, Selma Blair”, who debuted on the 21st on Discovery+, the American actress — known for films like “Hellboy” and “Legal Blonde” — shows her daily struggle with multiple sclerosis. Selma, who was diagnosed in 2018, shows difficult moments such as hospitalization for treatment with stem cells. Today, the actress walks with the aid of a cane.

universe talked to women who face the same illness as Selma. Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disease that mainly affects women between 20 and 40 years of age. But the operator Amanda Lima, from Cabo de Santo Agostinho (PE), was just 19 years old when she felt the symptoms of the disease for the first time 11 years ago.

One day coming home, Amanda was wearing high heels, lost her balance and fell. She was a model and did work with that kind of shoes. He didn’t care about the fall at the time, but his vision was blurry. An eye exam at the hospital found that there was nothing in her eyes and she was referred to a neurologist. That’s when he received the news that he had multiple sclerosis.

According to neurologist Mateus Boaventura, who works at Hospital Clínicas, at Sírio Libanês and at Albert Einstein, all in São Paulo, these are very traditional symptoms of the disease. “The immune system begins to attack the central nervous system itself, it destroys the lining of the neurons and, depending on where it occurs, there is a symptom that can be related to movement or vision”, he says.

Outbreaks are occasional and can leave sequelae

“Throughout these years, the outbreaks have left their aftereffects: today I am visually impaired, as I have low vision, and difficulty walking. I can only walk for 200 meters, more than that it tires me,” says Amanda.

The outbreaks that Amanda refers to is the name given to the episodes in which symptoms appear, as if they were a crisis. These crises are part of the disease picture and there is no way to avoid or prevent it. “The outbreak will happen. After it, there are two scenarios for the patient: she can recover or have sequelae in the attacked region, such as something in vision or movement”, explains the neurologist.

The treatment of multiple sclerosis is to take care of health continuously, with exercise, food and all the items that a person who wants to have a healthy life needs. In some cases, continuous medications are prescribed, such as those that act on immunity, and also vitamin D, which has action anti-inflammatory. “I can say that, with follow-up, it is possible to have a normal life and recover from the outbreaks”, says Matheus Boaventura.

Social media profiles help to deal with illness

After feeling a persistent tingling on the left side of her body, 27-year-old production assistant Aline Souza was diagnosed with sclerosis in 2018. In the last nearly 4 years, she has already experienced eight attacks. When universe talked to her for the first time, Aline was in a public hospital in Santa Maria (RS). The next day, he went home—probe and all—because there was no neurologist in the hospital.

Production assistant Aline Souza, 27, maintains the profile @aesclerosadarara on Instagram, where she shares tips and talks about her routine with the disease Image: Personal archive

Aline uses a cane to help her get around and is on leave from work. To help other women with MS, feed an Instagram account. “One of the things that helped me deal with the disease was talking to other people. It’s difficult, but my choice was not to give up on life,” he says.

Amanda also uses social media to share her daily life with the disease on her profile @maeesclerose.

After starting treatment for the disease, Amanda was able to resume her professional and personal life and became a mother. During her pregnancy, she had four relapses that culminated in double vision and difficulty speaking. “At first it was a shock to learn about sclerosis, I was very active, I loved parties, I did a lot. But then I thought it could be worse and I got on with my life.”

With medical supervision, she recovered. Today he travels, walks and follows an ordinary life. His daughter Laura is two years old.

Diagnosis brought change in life values

The specialist in positive psychology Irani Lobo, 36, had five outbreaks and today there is no sequel. Image: Personal Archive

Without any sequels, 36-year-old positive psychology specialist Irani Lobo lives. Since being diagnosed in 2017, she has had five relapses. In the first one, his mouth was slightly crooked. He found it strange, but he only realized what was happening when he saw himself on a video call. “In each outbreak I had something different, but with full recovery. They made me totally change my lifestyle”, he says.

Irani quit his job at a large engineering company and traveled around the world for a year. He visited China, Turkey, Greece and Colombia. “Since I had monthly medication to take and outside the country there is a lot of bureaucracy to get, I spent the period going back and forth to Brazil. This project was a priority in my life, I needed to slow down”, he says.

For Irani, sclerosis took the weight off the search for money and professional success and showed that there were other priorities in life. For Aline and Amanda too, living today is more than a motivational phrase: it’s a possible reality.