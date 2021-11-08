World Bank pledges $25 billion a year for climate action – 11/07/2021

GLASGOW, NOV 7 (ANSA) – The World Bank pledged on Saturday (6) to invest $25 billion annually in climate finance through 2025 through its Climate Action Plan, which includes a focus on agriculture and food systems . The decision was announced at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, and will be carried out through “high-impact projects and programs that reduce greenhouse gas emissions”, promote adaptation and reduce poverty and inequality”.

“Addressing climate change is urgent and our approach translates ambition into action,” announced the institution. The move comes after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, former executive director of the World Bank, said the World Bank “does very little on the climate”.

Yesterday (6), tens of thousands of people faced the rain to protest for more effective action and to ask for “climate justice”. The acts were also performed in London and in other cities in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as in other countries, such as South Korea, Indonesia, Netherlands, France, Brazil and Belgium.

The document, which will be ready next Wednesday (10), will try to deny the accusations of young environmentalists that COP26 was useless and not very concrete.