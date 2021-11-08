Wreckage of plane carrying Marlia Mendona is taken to mechanic – Gerais

The wreckage of Marlia Mendona’s plane continued on its way to Caratinga (photo: Reproduction/Super Channel) After being removed this Sunday (7/11) from the Crrego do Lage waterfall, in Piedade de Caratinga, the plane of PEC Txi Areo Ltda, which crashed on Friday (5/11), in the accident that killed the singer Marlia Mendona and 4 other people were transported on a road to the yard of a mechanical rescue company in Caratinga.

The initial forecast was that the aircraft would be taken to Ubaporanga airport, but the path that took the transport followed the BR-116, passed the access road to the airport, made the detour and arrived at the mechanical rescue company, parking in the back. The plane’s wreckage was partially covered by a tarp.

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) did not inform the reason for the removal of the aircraft to the company’s patio. On Saturday (11/6), Lieutenant Colonel Oziel Silveira, from the Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (SERIPA III), a CENIPA agency, informed that the sequence of investigations will be carried out at Ubaporanga airport, on Monday. fair (8/11).

Today, the removal of the plane was accompanied by the singer Juliano, who is part of the duo Henrique & Juliano, friends of the singer Marlia Mendona. He went to Caratinga on his jet and landed at Ubaporanga airport.

The path stopped in the yard of a mechanical rescue company (photo: Reproduction/Super Channel)

Juliano avoided giving statements and recording interviews. It flew over the area where the accident happened in a helicopter and left the Caratinga region at around 4 pm, taking off from Ubaporanga airport.