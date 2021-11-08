Wreckage of plane carrying Marlia Mendona is taken to mechanic – Gerais

After being removed this Sunday (7/11) from the Crrego do Lage waterfall, in Piedade de Caratinga, the plane of PEC Txi Areo Ltda, which crashed on Friday (5/11), in the accident that killed the singer Marlia Mendona and 4 other people were transported on a road to the yard of a mechanical rescue company in Caratinga.
The initial forecast was that the aircraft would be taken to Ubaporanga airport, but the path that took the transport followed the BR-116, passed the access road to the airport, made the detour and arrived at the mechanical rescue company, parking in the back. The plane’s wreckage was partially covered by a tarp.
The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) did not inform the reason for the removal of the aircraft to the company’s patio. On Saturday (11/6), Lieutenant Colonel Oziel Silveira, from the Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (SERIPA III), a CENIPA agency, informed that the sequence of investigations will be carried out at Ubaporanga airport, on Monday. fair (8/11).
Today, the removal of the plane was accompanied by the singer Juliano, who is part of the duo Henrique & Juliano, friends of the singer Marlia Mendona. He went to Caratinga on his jet and landed at Ubaporanga airport.
Juliano avoided giving statements and recording interviews. It flew over the area where the accident happened in a helicopter and left the Caratinga region at around 4 pm, taking off from Ubaporanga airport.