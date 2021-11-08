Xavi confirms the Brazilian team’s proposal: “I would be Tite’s assistant, and after the Cup I would take over the team” | international football

Barcelona’s new coach Xavi Hernández was introduced by the Catalan club this Monday. And he confirmed at his first press conference as team commander that he had turned down a CBF proposal to lead the Brazilian team. The Spaniard did not indicate exactly when he received the invitation, but said “no” just thinking about a possible future opportunity at Barça.
It’s true that they offered me. First, he would be Tite’s assistant, and after the Cup, he would take over the national team. But my idea was to come to Barça.”
— Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach
Xavi was officially unveiled by Barcelona on Monday, after the club spent the past week trying to get a free release with Al Sadd. One of the biggest idols in the club’s history, the former midfielder signed a contract until 2024, returning to Barça after more than six years of his departure.
Xavi was unveiled at Barcelona this Monday — Photo: Getty Images
Xavi returns to Barcelona after more than six years of his goodbye as a player, when he promised he would return one day to take on another football-related role. Since then, the Spaniard was in Qatar, where he is one of the main ambassadors of the 2022 World Cup. He served for Al Sadd until 2019, when he retired and became a coach.
The former midfielder has always been the coach dreamed of by president Joan Laporta, who took charge of the Catalan club earlier this year. However, the president decided to give Ronald Koeman a vote of confidence at the end of last season, when Messi was still in the cast. The Dutchman, however, could not resist the bad start to the season and was fired last month. Since then, the board began negotiating with Xavi and went to Qatar last week to get Al Sadd’s release free of charge.