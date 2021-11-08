Xavi confirms the Brazilian team’s proposal: “I would be Tite’s assistant, and after the Cup I would take over the team” | international football

The former midfielder has always been the coach dreamed of by president Joan Laporta, who took charge of the Catalan club earlier this year. However, the president decided to give Ronald Koeman a vote of confidence at the end of last season, when Messi was still in the cast. The Dutchman, however, could not resist the bad start to the season and was fired last month. Since then, the board began negotiating with Xavi and went to Qatar last week to get Al Sadd’s release free of charge.