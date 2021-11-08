Xavi confirms the invitation to take over the Brazilian national team after the 2022 World Cup and reveals the reason that made him refuse

Xavi was introduced as Barcelona’s new coach this Monday (8)

Xavi was officially unveiled as the new coach of Barcelona this Monday (8). The club’s idol signed until June 2024 and brought with him the coaching staff he had at Al Sadd.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Follow the matches of Barcelona in Laliga with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

During the press conference, the former midfielder made a bombastic revelation and claimed to have been invited to the Brazilian team. First, as Tite’s assistant. After, after the world Cup of Qatar, in 2022, to take over as coach.

“Yes, it’s true that they (CBF) offered me. First I would be Tite’s assistant and, after the World Cup, take over the national team, but my idea was to come to Barça,” said Xavi.

Xavi’s first job will be training on Tuesday (9). And the game schedule will be tight and decisive. By LaLiga, on November 20th, he will face the spanish, with transmission LIVE by ESPN on Star+. The match will be at Camp Nou, at 5 pm (GMT), valid for the 14th round of the Spanish Championship.

Then, they will play against Benfica, at home, qualifying for the Champions League round of 16. Whoever wins the duel is classified for the knockout of the European competition.