Xavi is introduced as Barcelona’s new coach and says: “I’m very hopeful” | spanish football

This Monday, Xavi Hernández kicked off another important chapter in his intense relationship with Barcelona. One of the greatest idols in the history of the Catalan club, the former midfielder was introduced as the new coach of the professional team at an event at the Camp Nou, which received fans who were hopeful of the captain’s work.

– I’m thrilled by how the fans received me. I’m really hopeful, wanting to start talking to the players. I know this is a difficult time, both economically and in sport, but I want to give back hope. From the players, I will ask for a level of demand, because we are Barça, the best club in the world – Xavi said at the press conference after the presentation.

Barcelona announces Xavi Hernández as new coach

Thousands of fans were present at the Camp Nou, focusing on the grandstand area around the grandstand. With little Barça flags, fans went wild when Xavi appeared on the field. He made a statement to fans and signed the contract with the club – which runs until 2024 – in the middle of the lawn, alongside president Joan Laporta. Afterwards, the new Barça coach posed for photos alongside family members and even sang fans songs alongside Laporta.

We cannot fail. From tomorrow onwards, we have to work hard and convey to the players that we are Barça. The fans gave me goose bumps.” — Xavi Hernández, new Barcelona coach

Before attending the first press conference, Xavi spoke with Barcelona’s official TV station, indicating that he is prepared for the mission of leading the team – something he always set as a goal when he started his coaching career at Al Sadd. He said that “life changed in three or four days” and was happy.

– I see a lot of hope, expectations are high. It’s about getting immediate income. In short, it’s a hope. There’s a cast and there’s talent. I will try to transmit experience to players to get the titles – said Xavi.

See the Spanish Championship table

Xavi returns to Barcelona after more than six years of his goodbye as a player, when he promised he would return one day to take on another football-related role. Since then, the Spaniard was in Qatar, where he is one of the main ambassadors of the 2022 World Cup. He served for Al Sadd until 2019, when he retired and became a coach.

Settled with Barcelona, ​​Xavi gets emotional at Al-Sadd’s farewell

The former midfielder has always been the coach dreamed of by president Joan Laporta, who took charge of the Catalan club earlier this year. However, the president decided to give Ronald Koeman a vote of confidence at the end of last season, when Messi was still in the cast. The Dutchman, however, could not resist the bad start to the season and was fired last month. Since then, the board began negotiating with Xavi and went to Qatar last week to get Al Sadd’s release free of charge.

– It was an unprecedented presentation for a coach. I’ve seen people excited like never before, and that’s for Xavi, because he’s a man of the house, of the club. Today is a day of joy, it is a day that will mark the club’s history – said Joan Laporta on Monday.

Check out other excerpts from Xavi’s press conference:

Promise to play well

– I come with a very clear idea. We will have requirements, rules, hard work. You have to try to convince players to succeed. We will be judged by the results, but we will try to play well for the results to show.