Xavi is introduced, sends a message to players and reveals ‘advantage’ that Koeman didn’t have

Xavi was introduced as Barcelona’s new coach this Monday (8)

Xavi was officially unveiled as the new coach of Barcelona this Monday (8). The club’s idol signed until June 2024 and brought with him the coaching staff he had at Al Sadd.

And the first talk as the new commander of the Catalan club was aimed at players. Xavi stated that it is a ‘advantage’ working with athletes with whom he played together in the middle season.

“The first message is that I’m here to help them. It’s an advantage for me to know Searches, pique, Alba, Sergi Roberto and Have Stegen, who were my companions. I see this as an advantage.“, he started by saying, before turning to the culé fans.

“The objective is to help the Catalans to readjust this ship, enjoy and win. I thank the fans for their affection, I hope to repay this illusion with titles or at least with work in this first year.”.

Xavi’s first job will be training on Tuesday (9). And the game schedule will be tight and decisive. By LaLiga, on November 20th, he will face the spanish, with transmission LIVE by ESPN on Star+. The match will be at Camp Nou, at 5 pm (GMT), valid for the 14th round of the Spanish Championship.

Then, they will play against Benfica, at home, qualifying for the Champions League round of 16. Whoever wins the duel is classified for the knockout of the European competition.