Xi Jinping Rewrites China’s Past in Search of Third Term – International

The resplendent image of the main leader of the China, Xi Jinping, welcomes visitors to museum exhibits that commemorate the country’s decades of growth. Biographers of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) they have worshiped his rise, though he has given no sign of retiring. The party’s newest official history devotes more than a quarter of its 531 pages to its nine years in power.

no leader Chinese of recent times is more present in history than Xi, and as he approaches a crucial moment in his government, the preoccupation with the past now becomes the centerpiece of his political agenda.

the assembly of high-ranking that will open in Beijing this Monday, 8, will issue a “resolution” that will count the official history of the party’s 100 years and that will likely consolidate Xi’s role as an epoch-making leader alongside Mao Tse-tung and Deng Xiaoping.

While ostensibly dealing with historical issues, the resolution of Central Committee – practically a holy scripture to the authorities – will shape Chinese politics and society for decades to come.

The background document on the party’s past, only the third of its kind, is sure to become the focus of an intense indoctrination campaign. will dictate how the authorities will teach the history of modern China in books, films, television programs and classrooms – which will encourage censors and police to enforce stricter laws against anyone who mocks or simply questions the communist cause and its “martyrs”. Even in China, where party power is almost absolute, all of this will remind officials and citizens that Xi is defining their lives and demanding their loyalty.

“It’s about forging a new epoch for China around the Communist Party and Xi, an epoch in which he will appear riding the wave of the past into the future,” said Geremie R. Barmé, a Chinese historian based in New Zealand . “Actually, it’s not a resolution about past history, but a resolution about future leadership.”

Xi Jinping, supreme leader

In exalting Xi, the resolution will strengthen its authority before a party congress at the end of next year, in which he will likely earn another five-year term. THE acclaim orchestrated around the historical account, which is expected to be published days after the Central Committee meeting ends on Thursday, will help deter any questions about Xi’s achievements.

Xi, now 68 years old, is China’s most powerful leader in decades and has gained widespread public support for tackling corruption, reducing poverty and projecting Chinese strength to the world. Still, party members seeking to lessen Xi’s dominance before congress may target inadequate handling of the covid-19 pandemic or harmful tensions with the United States.

After the resolution was published, such criticisms can be considered heresy. In preparation for this week’s meeting, articles in the party’s main newspaper lauded Xi as the “essential” leader who defeated the pandemic and other crises.

The comments exalted him as the stern and necessary leader for such dangerous times, when China’s rise could be threatened by internal economic risks or hostility from the United States and other Western powers.

“Xi Jinping is undoubtedly the central figure in controlling the tide of history,” says an article by Xinhua, the official news agency, about the future resolution.

THE resolution will likely present a comprehensive account of modern China that will help justify Xi’s policies, giving them the importance of historical destination.

Mao led the country to rise up against oppression, Deng brought prosperity, and now Xi is propelling the nation into a new era of national strength, says the chronology of the rise of modern China that is presented in party documents and is likely to be enshrined in the resolution.

In the coming years, Xi’s priorities will focus on reducing income inequalities through a “common prosperity” program, decreasing China’s dependence on imported technology, and continuing to modernize its armed forces for potential conflicts.

Xi’s ideological structure

Xi’s conception of history provides “an ideological framework that justifies increasing levels of partisan intervention in politics, economics and foreign policy,” said Kevin Rudd, a former Chinese-speaking Australian prime minister who has had long Xi meetings.

For Xi, defending the Chinese Communist Party’s revolutionary heritage also appears to be a personal journey. He has repeatedly expressed the fear that the authorities and citizens will begin to lose faith in the party as China moves further and further away from its revolutionary roots.

“To destroy a country, you must first of all eradicate its history,” Xi said, quoting a nineteenth-century Confucian scholar. Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxun, was a high-ranking official under Mao and Deng, and the family suffered years of persecution after Mao turned against Xi Zhongxun.

Rather than being disillusioned with the revolution, like some of his contemporaries, young Xi remained loyal to the party and argued that defending his “red” heritage is essential to the institution’s survival.

“He has this visceral notion that, as the son of revolutionary Xi Zhongxun, he cannot allow the revolution to just fall apart,” said Rudd, now president of the Asia Society.

Xi also repeatedly cited the Soviet Union as a wake-up call to China, arguing that it had collapsed because its leaders had failed to eradicate “historical nihilism” – critical accounts of purges, political persecution and errors that had eroded faith in the Communist cause.

The new resolution will reflect this defensive pride of the party. While the titles of the two previous history resolutions spoke of “problems” or “issues,” Xi’s text will address the party’s “main historical achievements and experiences,” according to a preparatory meeting last month.

The resolution will present the party’s 100 years of history as a narrative of success and heroic sacrifice, indicates a series of preliminary articles in the party’s media. Traumatic times like famines and purges will be further relegated to a background without much focus – recognized but not elaborated.

Xi “sees history as a tool to be used against the greatest threats to the Chinese Communist Party’s government,” said Joseph Torigian, an assistant professor at American University who studied Xi and his father. “He is also someone who sees that competing historical narratives are dangerous.”

Many Chinese embrace the proud version of the party’s past and credit it with improving their lives. In 2019, museums and memorials with exhibitions about the “red” revolution received 1.4 billion visitors – and Xi makes a point of going to these places during his travels. A village where he worked for seven years became a place of organized political pilgrimages.

“Teaching revolutionary traditions must start with children,” Xi said in 2016, according to a recently released compendium of his commentaries on the topic. “We need to infuse red genes into the bloodstream and dip our hearts into them.”

By creating a historic resolution, Xi is emulating his two most powerful and officially revered predecessors. In 1945, Mao oversaw a resolution that stamped his authority over the party. And in 1981, Deng guided a second resolution that recognized the destruction of Mao’s last decades while at the same time defending his revered status as the founder of the People’s Republic. And both resolutions placed a limit on political dispute and uncertainty.

“They were creating a common structure, a common vision of past and future for the party elite,” said Daniel Leese, a historian at the University of Freiburg in Germany who studies modern China. “If you don’t unify people’s thinking in power circles about the past, it’s very difficult to generate agreement about the future.”

This story celebrates Xi’s successes in reducing corruption, fighting poverty and advancing China’s technological capabilities. Their response to the covid pandemic, which began in China in late 2019, showed “a sharp vision and resolute decision-making,” the text states.

The new resolution will likely praise Mao and Deng, but at the same time indicate that only Xi has the answers for the new era of Chinese rise, said Susanne Weigelin-Schwiedrzik, a retired professor at the University of Vienna who studies the party’s use of history. .

“He’s like a sponge who can pick out all the positive things from the past – what he thinks is positive about Mao and Deng – and take them for himself,” she said of Xi’s representation of the party. In this narrative, “he is the very end of China’s history. He has reached a level that cannot be surpassed”. / TRANSLATION OF RENATO PRELORENTZOU