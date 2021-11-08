Xi rewrites China’s past to cement its power

BEIJING – The shining image of China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, welcomes visitors to museum exhibits commemorating the country’s decades of growth. Communist Party biographers adoringly chronicled his rise, though he gave no indication of retiring. The party’s newest official history devotes more than a quarter of its 531 pages to its nine years in power.

No Chinese leader in recent times has had a greater fixation than Xi on history and his place in it, and as he approaches a pivotal moment in his government, this preoccupation with the past becomes central to his political agenda.

The opening of a high-level meeting in Beijing today will issue a “resolution” officially re-evaluating the party’s 100-year history, which will likely consolidate Xi’s status as an epoch-making leader alongside Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

Though it’s about matters of history, the Central Committee resolution — virtually a holy scripture for the authorities — will shape China’s politics and society for decades to come.

The background document on the party’s past, only the third of its kind, will certainly become the focus of an intense indoctrination campaign. He will dictate how authorities will teach China’s modern history in books, movies, television programs and classrooms. This will encourage censors and police to enforce stricter laws against anyone who mocks, or even questions, the communist cause and its “martyrs.” Even in China, where party power is almost absolute, this will remind officials and citizens that Xi is defining the times in which they live and demands their loyalty.

“It’s about creating a new space of time for China around the Communist Party and Xi, in which he is riding the wave of the past toward the future,” said Geremie R. Barmé, a specialist China historian based in Nova Zealand: — It’s not really a resolution on past history, but a resolution on future leadership.

By extolling Xi, the decision will strengthen his authority before a party congress later next year, at which he will likely gain another five-year term as leader. The cheering orchestrated around the historic document, which could be published days after the Central Committee meeting ends on Thursday, will help deter any questions about Xi’s background.

Xi, 68, is China’s most powerful leader in decades and has gained widespread public support for tackling corruption, reducing poverty and projecting Chinese strength to the world. Still, party members seeking to lessen Xi’s dominance before Congress can use against him questionable moments, such as inadequate handling of the Covid-19 pandemic or tensions with the United States that are considered harmful.

Especially after resolution, such criticisms can be considered heresy. “Xi Jinping is, without a doubt, the central figure in controlling the tide of history,” reads an article by Xinhua, the official news agency, about the future resolution.

intimidate critics

Mao led the country to rise up against oppression, Deng brought prosperity, and now Xi is propelling the nation into a new era of national strength, says the step-by-step description of the rise of modern China in party documents and likely to be enshrined in resolution.

The document will present the party’s 100 years as a story of heroic sacrifice and success, indicates a series of preliminary articles in the party’s media. Traumatic times like famine and censorship will be treated as themes relegated to a softer backdrop—acknowledged but not elaborated.

Xi “sees history as a tool to be used against the greatest threats to the Chinese Communist Party’s government,” said Joseph Torigian, assistant professor at American University.

“He also views competing narratives of history as dangerous.

Many Chinese embrace the proud version of the party’s past and credit it with improving their lives. In 2019, there were 1.4 billion visits to museums and memorials from the revolutionary tour.

‘It cannot be surpassed’

By creating a historic resolution, Xi is emulating his two most powerful and revered predecessors. Mao oversaw a resolution in 1945 that stamped his authority over the party. Deng oversaw one in 1981 that acknowledged the destruction Mao had wrought in recent decades while defending his revered status as the founder of the People’s Republic. And both resolutions put a limit on political dispute and uncertainty.

“The new resolution will likely praise Mao and Deng, while also indicating that only Xi has the answers for China’s new era of rising power,” said Susanne Weigelin-Schwiedrzik, professor emeritus at the University of Vienna who studies the use of history by the party.

For her, Xi “is like a sponge that can take all the positive things from the past” — what he thinks is positive about Mao and Deng — “and can bring them together.”

In Xi’s representation in the party, says Weigelin-Schwiedrzik, “he is the very end of Chinese history.”

“He has reached a level that cannot be surpassed.