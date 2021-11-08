Xiaomi officially confirms new POCO F3

This Tuesday, November 9th, the last event of the year for Xiaomi’s subbrand, POCO, takes place. It was already officially confirmed that the POCO M4 5G would be presented, but the brand decided to surprise with a last minute confirmation.

“Something even more exciting is coming,” wrote POCO on Twitter. This publication is accompanied by an image that reads “POCO F3: the real beast is back”. Confirming that a new version of what is one of the best price-quality smartphones of the year will be launched.

POCO F3 (Pro) can arrive with Snapdragon 888

Remember that POCO F3 was released globally as a renamed version of Redmi K40 (Chinese version). The Redmi K40 Pro+, launched in China, would come to be called Xiaomi Mi 11i in its global version.

Now, Chinese media speculate, this could be the global version of the Redmi K40 Pro. Which means this new POCO F3 could arrive with the Snapdragon 888.

Still without official confirmation, the chosen name could be POCO F3 Pro. And knowing this subbrand of Xiaomi, we could be talking about the smartphone with Snapdragon 888 cheaper on the market.

We won’t have to wait long to see these intentions confirmed or denied, since the POCO event is scheduled for this Tuesday. As for the POCO M4 Pro 5G, everything indicates that it will be the global version of the Redmi Note 11 5G recently presented in China.

