‘You can invent something else this week’

Jorge Jesus and Otamendi mocked the controversy that there would be a split in Benfica’s locker room

Playing inside your house, the Benfica thrashed Braga 6-1 and is still on the back of the leaders of the Portuguese Championship sporting and Harbor. After the match, Jorge Jesus took the opportunity to talk about the controversy that the team’s locker room would have problems and joked.

“It was a response to all that speculation that was created to devalue and put pressure on our team if something happened today. We are prepared for all these episodes,” he said.

“The group is very strong, with very experienced players who don’t go after these lies. If they want an audience, they can invent something else for the week, with any other player. They can continue,” he added.

Defender Otamendi, who would be the pivot of the whole mess, also spoke about the story and vehemently denied the facts.

“It’s a meaningless controversy. Sometimes when the results aren’t the best, they start talking about us. We continue to work in the same way, to improve and achieve victories for us and for the fans. The controversy is a lie, I don’t have any problem with Mister. If there was any problem, it would be talked about inside,” he said.