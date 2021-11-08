Zema in Scotland: check out the Minas Gerais agenda at COP26 – Gerais

COP 26 (photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP) Actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and control climate change on the planet are the main agendas that should place Minas Gerais in a prominent position in the Brazilian delegation that traveled to Glasgow, Scotland, to participate in the 26th Conference of the Nations United Nations on Climate Change (COP26).

The climate COP is an event that discusses the future not only of Brazil, but of the entire planet in relation to greenhouse gas emissions.

Representing Minas, the Secretary of State for the Environment and Sustainable Development, Marlia Melo; the Secretary General of the State, Mateus Simes; the president of the State Foundation for the Environment (Feam), Renato Brando; the president of the Minas Gerais Development Bank (BDMG), Srgio Gusmo; and the coordinator of Feam’s Sustainability, Energy and Climate Change Center, Larissa Oliveira.

Minas will share experiences carried out at the local level, already developed and under development in the State Executive and in the productive sector, in order to minimize the impacts of climate changes on the population’s lives.

Marlia will present the state in a meeting with Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Climate Group Chair Joan MacNaughton on the Under2 coalition. The movement has the support of Minas, along with other 260 governments that represent 1.75 billion people and 50% of the global economy.

Also in the context of the Under2 coalition, the Minas Gerais delegation participated in the General Assembly of the Coalizo, this Sunday (7/11).

Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) will also be highlighted. He will participate in the conference on the 11th and will be one of the key speakers at the opening panel of the Action Event on Cities, Regions and the Built Environment. On the occasion, the governor will talk about the pioneering adhesion of Minas Gerais to the Race To Zero campaign.

Zema will board this Sunday and will follow his schedule on Monday (8/11).

check out



Anglo American board meeting





Time: 12pm (London local time)



Location: company headquarters – Charterhouse Street

Meeting with Trade Envoy to Brazil, Marco Longhi





Time: 4 pm (London local time)



Location: British Government Headquarters

meeting with royalty



Minas representatives are also expected to meet with the Prince of Wales, Charles Philip, to discuss sustainable investments.

At this meeting, Marlia Melo and Srgio Gusmo will represent the state.