Zezé Di Camargo cries and refuses to release new music with Marília Mendonça · TV News

In a program dedicated to homage to Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), Zezé Di Camargo revealed that she does not intend to release the new song Você É Mais Assim, one of the singer’s last recordings. “I’m not going to use this commercially,” said the singer while crying along with Ana Maria Braga at Mais Você this Monday (8th).

The project celebrates the thirty years of Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano’s career and was attended by several artists, such as Ivete Sangalo and Thiaguinho. “Marília in our project, commercially and artistically speaking, was very important to us, because of her size in music and for everything she represents today,” said the countryman.

According to him, the release of the commemorative album had to be postponed because of the pandemic and has about three hours of unpublished recordings with Marília Mendonça. Part of this material was aired on Fantástico, which generated a stir among fans.

“It rained people asking us to release the song running. And I think it would be a pleasure and respect for me to come to the conclusion that I’m not going to release this song,” says the singer. He says he’s going to edit all the material and deliver it to the singer’s mother, Ruth Moreira.

It was such a real and pure moment for us, I was happy to be there and she was happy to be with me at that moment. It’s a gift for her mother, for her son, and I want them to make whatever they want out of this material.

Zezé Di Camargo says that it would be a great nuisance to release the material and have commercial gains with the death of the singer, who was the victim of a plane crash last Friday. The singer even suggested that the money raised be used in a philanthropic way, but said that the decision belongs to her family.

Moved, Ana Maria Braga burst into tears and praised the countryman’s attitude. “I know the strain you came from and I wouldn’t expect anything different! It’s a great gift for Mrs Ruth, and she will know how to understand and give the best destination to this work, which must be amazing,” stated the presenter.

Check out an excerpt from the interview in the video below.