Zezé di Camargo makes a drastic decision involving Marília Mendonça: “I don’t have the right”

In ‘Mais Você’, the countryman revealed his decision and moved Ana Maria Braga with his words; Look

The singer Zeze di Camargo told the More you this Monday (8) that he won’t release a song he recorded with Marília Mendonça. He presented an excerpt from the recording, but said he won’t put the song on the market.

“From the moment it was aired, there were requests for us to release the song running. And I think it would be kind and respectful to say that I won’t release it.” warned him.

Very moved, the countryman said that he would not feel comfortable in having a financial return at the expense of the country woman who died at 26 years of age.

“I’m going to take all this material, mix the music and take it as a gift to Marília’s mother, to Dona Ruth, who I don’t know personally. I’m not going to use this commercially, I’m going to give it as a gift. I don’t have the right to put this on the market, you know Ana?”, he said.

Thrilled, Ana Maria Braga praised. “How beautiful, Zeze”, declared.

“It was such a pure moment, so true to us, I’m going to give it to her. It’s a gift. I want them to do what they want. I don’t think I have the right to enjoy it. I don’t. I wish she was there. here, but since she can’t see it done, I don’t see myself in law. It would be too uncomfortable to have a gain from it. I don’t want to.”

LAST MESSAGE

prophetic, marisa started this Monday (08) showing your last message to Marília Mendonça. The countryman published a print of the conversation with her friend, with the last messages exchanged on Friday (05), hours before the tragedy that took the singer’s life.

In a farewell tone, the sister of mahara he writes: “Friend. Love you. I love you so much! don’t forget that“, in addition to swapping some audios.