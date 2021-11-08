Zezé Di Camargo takes off part of her clothes and makes an unexpected confession

Zeze di Camargo caught attention on Instagram this week. In his profile, the singer posted a shirtless photo, and the physique was noticed by netizens.

In the caption, the famous man guaranteed that he didn’t edit the click to get his belly healed. However, he confessed that the registration is not recent.

“They will say it has Photoshop. It does not have!!! Yes… two years less!!! Kk I promise to come back!!! Seraaaaa?!! Hahahaha”, he wrote.

In the comments, praise and encouragement were not lacking. “Just want what you can, brother”, said Pablo do Arrocha. “I am waiting. Let’s go!“, said Graciele Lacerda, the singer’s fiancée.

“What cat”, admired a fan. “Beautiful! it’s too good“, stated another. “Oh yes! Strength”, said one more.

Recently, Zezé and Graciele drew attention as they left the mansion they lived in São Paulo. In a conversation with the newspaper O Dia, the digital influencer told the reason for her attitude. “It was my decision, I like something smaller, cozier and I think we can enjoy it more. Our routine is already very busy, so I wanted a space that we could fully enjoy in our spare time”, he said.

“A very big house, like the one we used to live in, had environments that we couldn’t even enjoy”, revealed then.

According to the famous, the move to a new house should happen at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, she and Zezé are in a temporary house: “The change was supposed to have happened, but the pandemic came, several unforeseen events with the work… Now it is in the final finishing and decoration phase. I believe that by January we will already be enjoying our corner”.

In a conversation with Leo Dias’ column, from Metrópoles, the content creator also spoke about their future plans: “We are living a very special moment in our lives. Of events and the idealization of the apartment, our little corner with our details“.

“We plan to have children and get married. Zezé had already asked me to marry him in 2017, and we are at the turn of a cycle. We want to turn in a more correct way”, she completed.