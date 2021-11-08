Zezé Di Camargo will give recorded music to her mother, Ruth

Zezé Di Camargo said he will deliver the recording of Marília Mendonça’s participation in the duo’s 30-year project with Luciano to her mother, Ruth Moreira. Marília Mendonça recorded the song “Você Não É Mais Assim” with the duo.

The singer spoke with Ana Maria Braga today on “Mais Você” about the decision. Zezé explains that he would feel uncomfortable and that it is only up to Marília’s family to decide what to do with the material — an attitude that moved Ana Maria Braga.

Ana, this was a project in celebration of 30 years, recorded, we were waiting for the pandemic to pass soon to launch. Seeing this yesterday, I wanted to say: Marília in our project is very important because of her size in music. I made the decision and didn’t even communicate with the office. This recording there, it takes two hours or so, I think it would be gladly and respectfully that I won’t release the song with Marília. I’ll edit the material, mix the music and personally deliver it to Mrs. Ruth. I’m not going to use it commercially, I’m going to give it all the footage. I’ll give her a gift for her son. Zeze di Camargo