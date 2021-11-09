11-year-old girl, raped, interrupts pregnancy after a fight over the case







The Catholic Church’s interference in the decision to terminate the pregnancy of an 11-year-old girl sparked protests in Bolivia Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Bolivia’s Public Defender’s Office confirmed on Monday (8/11) that the 11-year-old girl who became pregnant due to continued sexual abuse by her stepfather’s father terminated the pregnancy.

“The minor assumed a definition, together with her mother, in the scope of safeguarding her right to life and her right to integrity”, declared public defender Nadia Cruz at a press conference on the case, which took place in Yapacaní, department of Santa Cruz, in eastern Bolivia.

The episode has sparked national controversy in recent weeks, with the Catholic Church at the center of the discussion.

“The minor has the right to confidentiality, has the right to continue with her life, after all the invasion of the Church and the permissiveness of public institutions,” he added.

For more than nine months, the girl was the victim of sexual abuse by the father of her mother’s current partner.

The pregnancy was discovered when the girl told the family that she felt “strange movements” in her belly. Medical examinations determined that, at the time, she was 21 weeks pregnant.





Abortion opposition groups demonstrated in cities like Santa Cruz and La Paz Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil

An aunt of the minor filed a complaint against the alleged assailant, held in a maximum security prison.

At the same time, a request for legal termination of pregnancy (ILE, its acronym in Spanish) was filed for the girl.

When the case became public, a heated debate broke out between the Catholic Church and pro-life groups and child protection bodies who defended the girl’s constitutional right to have an abortion.

Is abortion legal in Bolivia?

In Bolivia, a 2014 constitutional decision determined that a woman can have access to legal and safe abortion in cases where the pregnancy is the result of rape, incest, underage rape, or if the pregnancy endangers life or health of the mother.

It is necessary to report rape and have the victim’s consent, eliminating the requirement for judicial authorization in the Bolivian Penal Code for an abortion to be carried out without punishment.

However, when controversy over the case surfaced a few weeks ago, press coverage and pressure from anti-abortion groups made the girl and her mother give up on continuing with the termination of the pregnancy, advocate Nadia Cruz told BBC News World, BBC Spanish news service.





Woman protests in Bolivian hospital in favor of women’s right to decide on abortion Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil

That’s how the girl was discharged from the hospital where she was and was transferred to a reception center of the Catholic Church, an institution that undertook to take care of the minor and her unborn child.

However, Cruz explained to the press that the Tribunal de Garantias ordered the formation of a technical team to ensure his physical and mental health.

“We can point out that the multidisciplinary technical-scientific team assumed the protection of the minor. On Saturday afternoon, the girl was in good health. Psychologically, she still needs to be monitored”, he stated.

“The decision they took should not be public because it affects the future of the minor and all the judgments that existed around the girl”, emphasized Cruz.

Criminal proceedings against the Catholic Church

On October 27, the Public Defender’s Office announced that its office had filed several criminal cases against those who had exerted undue pressure against the girl’s decision.

“We are filing a criminal action against the defenders of children and adolescents in Yapacaní and Santa Cruz, the medical and nursing staff of the Percy Boland Hospital, the NGO and the Archbishopric of Santa Cruz that intervened, and also against the mother, for the crimes , where appropriate, violation of duties, disobedience to constitutional resolutions and trafficking in persons,” said Cruz at the time.

And he added that with the action the objective is that those responsible are punished with sentences of 15 to 20 years in prison, “since the victim is a minor”.

On Monday, Cruz said the Court of Guarantees asked the prosecution to report every 5 days “on the progress and investigation of illegal acts of interference by the Catholic Church.”

According to her, “after the first decision that the minor took to terminate the pregnancy, there was a medical board”, which was not requested by anyone and in which the Church inexplicably participated.





Woman protests in favor of the right to decide on pregnancy in Bolivia Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

“Yes, there has been pressure from the Church and pressure from that kind of group.”

“This commission would have defined, without consulting the mother or the child, the suspension of this intervention, including having used a drug for such suspension that put the child’s life at imminent risk,” Cruz said at the press conference.

She also stated that the prosecution already has the evidence presented by the defense of the illegal interference in this case.

According to data from the Casa da Mulher released by the EFE news agency, in 2020 there were 39,999 pregnancies among children under 18 in Bolivia, which means that 104 girls became pregnant every day in the country, six of which are under 13 years old.