13th Intel processors. generation will maintain support for DDR4 memories

Raptor Lake series will use new LGA 1700 socket and Z690/H670/B660/H610 chipsets

According to Moore’s Law Is Dead Twitter profile (@mooreslawisdead), a Intel will not remove DDR4 memory support on the processors Raptor Lake of 13The generation for force migration to DDR5.

The new Raptor Lake, planned for the last quarter of 2022 will use same sockets, chipsets, and 7nm microarchitecture, already being expected that the native support for DDR4 and DDR5 memories was maintained, but there were fears that Intel might remove older memory support to force migration to a new standard.

Newly released 12th generation Alder Lake processors have also introduced new socket 1700 and Z690 chipsets, top of the line, with the segment chipsets intermediate and input H670, B660, H610 expected to arrive soon, significantly increasing the portfolio of motherboards aimed at the new generation of Intel Core CPUs.



Besides bring the new PCI Express 5.0 buses, one of the main innovations of the Intel Core Alder Lake is the native processor support for DDR4 and DDR5 memories, being in charge of the motherboard manufacturers define the bus for each model since the slots are different. Thus, whoever is going to assemble a complete setup must consider which memory kit you intend to use before choosing the motherboard.

Native support for both memory buses still enables curious uses, as is the case with ROG MAXIMUS Z690 GLACIAL EXTREME what brings the DDR5 DIMM slots for the memories it is a DDR4 DIMM slot adapted for installing M.2 SSDs. If Intel actually chose to remove DDR4 format support of the Raptor Lake CPUs, that would completely disable creative solutions of this type, besides most likely kill all new motherboards with DDR4 DIMM slots.

The choice would not only prevent users who opted for DDR4 motherboard models from doing future upgrade without changing the entire memory+motherboard kit, but mostly would harm the partner manufacturers that would be taken to rethink virtually your entire lineup of entry models, a segment that will most likely have a greater number of cards compatible with older memories.



Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Roadmap (Rumored) Alder Lake raptor lake Meteor Lake arrow lake Lunar Lake New Lake Launch Date Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Q2 2023 Q4 2023 Q4 2024 2025 Fabrication Node Intel 7 Intel 7 Intel 4 TBC TBC TBC Big Core µArch Golden Cove raptor cove Redwood Cove Lion Cove Lion Cove panther cove Small Core µArch gracemont gracemont Crestmont skymont skymont darkmont Graphics µArch Gen12.2 Gen12.2 Gen 12.7 TBC Gen 13 TBC Max Core Count 16 (8C+8c) 24 (8C+16c) TBC 40 (8C+32c) TBC TBC socket LGA1700 LGA1700 TBC TBC TBC TBC Memory Support DDR4/DDR5-4800 DDR4/DDR5-5600 DDR5 TBC TBC TBC PCIe Gen PCIe 5.0 PCIe 5.0 PCIe 5.0 TBC TBC TBC Intel Core Series 12th Gen Core 13th Gen Core 14th Gen Core 15th Gen Core 16th Gen Core 17th Gen Core

