As is well known, Emergency Relief 2021 was extended due to economic instability arising from the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.

However, this extension concerns the addition of 3 installments, with installments 5, 6 and 7. However, due to the return of economic activities, the assistance Emergency 2021 is coming to an end, since, as we said earlier, it is an income created to support the population through the financial crisis, which was aggravated during the pandemic period caused by the new coronavirus, being in the final cycle of the 7th installment.

2021 Emergency Assistance: final cycle of the 7th installment

However, the federal government announced a new assistance project, the Brazil Aid. Click on the highlight if you want to know more about the new benefit. Check the 2021 Emergency Aid calendar for the payment of installment 7, considering that the online cycle has ended.

7th installment of Emergency Aid 2021: installment 7 (Online cycle – ended)

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: January / October 20

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: February / October 21

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: March / October 22

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: April / October 23

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: May / October 23

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: June / October 26

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: July / October 27

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: August / October 28

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: September / October 29

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: October / October 30

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: November / October 30

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: December / October 31

2021 Emergency Assistance: installment 7 (physical cycle – withdrawals in progress)

Cash withdrawal – physical availability of the amount

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: January / November 1st

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: February / November 3

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: March / November 4

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: April / November 5

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: May / November 9

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: June / November 10

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: July / November 11

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: August / November 12

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: September / November 16

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: October / November 17

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: November / November 18

Beneficiaries born in the month mentioned and payment availability date: December / November 19