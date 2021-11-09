23rd USP Book Party starts this Monday, fully online and with minimum discounts of 50% on works | What to do in São Paulo

The 23rd Book Festival at the University of São Paulo (USP) starts this Monday (8). For the second year in a row, due to the pandemic, the event will take place in a totally virtual and readers from all over the country will be able to enjoy the discounts of at least 50% in the works.

This year, the fair will feature the participation of 225 publishers, an increase of approximately 24% compared to the last edition. In addition to the greater reach of the public, the online event also makes it possible to offer broader and more diverse catalogs.

In the case of Edusp, organizer of the Festa do Livro, this new possibility reflected a 69% growth in sales during the fair week in 2020. The publisher’s expectation is that the number of copies sold in this edition will be even greater, about 20% more.

According to data from the Brazilian Book Retail Panel, released by the National Union of Book Publishers (SNEL) and by Nielsen Bookscan Brasil, between January and September this year, around 10.1 million more books were sold in the country than in the same period in 2020.

The temporary closing of Edusp’s own bookstores, due to restrictive measures to combat Covid-19, resulted in a sharp drop in the total number of copies sold by the publisher in the period of the first nine months of last year.

With the gradual reopening, in 2021, the sale of works by Editora da USP in the same period had an increase of 58%, reaching the mark of 76 thousand books sold. Despite that, this number was still below the registered pre-pandemic.

Start: November 8 at 9 am;

November 8 at 9 am; End: November 15, at 23:59;

November 15, at 23:59; Site: partybook.edusp.com.br