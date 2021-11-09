29 Inep employees resign days before Enem – News

On the eve of the first test of Enem (National High School Exam), 29 employees resigned from Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research), the body responsible for carrying out the exam, this Monday (8).

According to Assinep (Inep’s Servants Association), more layoffs should occur during this second. The association “regrets that the situation has reached this point” and asks for action by the MEC (Ministry of Education).

The servers sent a letter of resignation in which they justify saying that the decisions about Enem do not follow technical criteria. In the text, they emphasize that “this is not an ideological or union-oriented position” and allege “technical and administrative fragility of the current top management of Inep”.

It is worth noting that the employees resigned from the positions they occupy, but continue to be Inep’s servants.

Second text published by the newspaper The Estado de S. Paulo, “the current president Danilo Dupas — the fourth in three years — is accused by officials of dismantling the most important organ of the MEC (Ministry of Education), harassment and disregard for technical aspects in decision-making”.

So far, they resigned:

1- Natalia Fernandes Camargo

2- Gizane Pereira da Silva

3- Marcela Guimarães Cortes

4- Vanderlei dos Reis Silva

5 – Nathalia Bueno Póvoa

6 – Hélida Maria Alves Campos Feitosa

7 – Samuel Silva Souza

8 – Camilla Leite Carnevale Freire

9 – Douglas Estevão Morais de Souza

10 – Patricia da Silva Onório Pereira

11 – Denys Cristiano de Oliveira Machado

12 – Alani Coelho de Souza Miguel

13 – Leonardo Ferreira da Silva

14 – Elysio Soares Santos Junior

15 – Francisco Edilson de Carvalho Silva

16 – Silvana Maria Lacerda Gonçalves

17 – Andréia Santos Gonçalves

18 – Victor Rezende Teles

19 – Helciclever Barros da Silva Sales

20 – Helio Pereira Feitosa

21 – Saulo Teixeira dos Santos

22 – Edivan Moreira Aredes

23 – Rita Laís Carvalho Sena Santos

24 – Danusa Fernandes Rufino Gomes

25 – Claudia Maria Ribeiro Gonçalves Barbosa Marques

26 – Rosária Duarte Melo

27 – Karla Christina Ferreira Costa

28 – Adelino Nunes de Lima

29 – Clediston Rodrigues Freire

Last Friday, two coordinators, from strategic areas for the exam – test assembly and logistics – also left Inep. On Thursday (4), Assinep held a meeting in which it denounced Dupas for moral harassment. At the demonstration, the servers warned that the institute is at risk.

In a five-page document, the civil servants say that “the Enem (National Secondary Education Examination), the Enade (National Student Performance Examination), the Saeb (Basic Education Assessment System) and the Basic Education Census and of Higher Education are at risk, due to the strategic decisions that are being adopted within the scope of the Presidency of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira)”.

The manifesto also highlights that, “in addition to structural problems that were neglected during the current administration of Inep, civil servants denounce moral harassment, dismantling in the boards, the overload of work and functions and the disregard of technical aspects for the decision making”.

There is a complaint of “excessive levels of interference, which make it impossible to properly perform the tasks and resulted in several requests for dismissal from commissioned positions and functions, as well as idleness of positions due to lack of interest of employees in making up senior management, even rejecting commissioned positions of intermediate level”.

O R7 contacted Inep, but so far there has been no response.