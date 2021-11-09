3 actions to navigate storms in Brazil

O Green Background, from the acclaimed manager Luis Stuhlberger, assesses that Brazil went through a month of October considered as “sad”. And it wasn’t just because of the drop in Ibovespa (IBOV), but also and correlated to it, the decision to give up the Expense Ceiling.

“Brazil brings together a high level of indebtedness, a large primary deficit and great rigidity to adjust government spending. The Public Expenditure Ceiling PEC, approved in 2016, has been a kind of anchor to bring the necessary fiscal credibility to the country, despite all the challenges”, explains the text released on Monday (8).

Verde projects that the decision will have “very serious consequences”.

What to do

The manager explains that, with the sharp fall of the Stock Exchange, stock funds suffered with the exit movement, mainly in medium liquidity securities or those that recently debuted in the market.

“The portfolio of our equity funds was influenced by this movement, with several negative contributions, with emphasis on Sum Group (SUM3), Natura (NTCO3), Hapvida (HAPV3) + Notre Dame Intermedic (GNDI3), assai (ASAI3) and Equatorial Energy (EQTL3)”.

However, to navigate this new phase in Brazil, Verde suggests an allocation to more resilient actions, which may face possible stagnation or even recession.

“Companies that navigate storms like this better are those that have excellent management teams, that are leaders in their respective sectors and that have healthy balance sheets, as they take the opportunity to gain more market and accelerate consolidation processes. In general, they come out of the crisis more robust than they were when they entered it”.

They cite a positioning in the actions of the Suzano (SUZB3), vibrate (VBBR3) and finds (RENT3).