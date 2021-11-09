4 meter white shark attacks and kills men; family was on the beach

A 57-year-old Brit died after being attacked by a great white shark while swimming in the sea on a beach in North Fremantlhe, Perth, Australia. His wife and children, who were sunbathing on the sand strip, watched the scene.

The victim’s body disappeared into the sea and rescue workers found only the swimming goggles he was wearing at the time of the attack. Search operations ended late Sunday afternoon.

Teams searching for the swimmer’s body found only his diving goggles Image: Reproduction/The Sun

Paul Millachip was enjoying a sunny day with his family on the Australian beach, on Saturday morning (6), when he decided to go into the sea to practice swimming, one of his passions. An amateur athlete and in good physical shape, he had already participated in several triathlon competitions and was used to swimming in this region.

“My husband died doing what he loved, which was enjoying surfing and swimming and staying in shape,” the victim’s wife told The Sun shortly after the tragedy.

“We would go to the beach two or three times a week – we would run first and then swim. He was supposed to swim 1km on Saturday – I just got in the water and got out again because it was cold and I’m not a big fan of cold water.” she told me.

Four teenagers on the sand said they saw the shark in the water and paddled along the shore in a dinghy, alerting other swimmers and surfers to get out of the sea.

“I didn’t see exactly what kind of shark it was, but it was huge. From the fin to the tail it was a very long distance,” said one of the teenagers.

After the incident, experts warned that there is likely a large shark lurking in Australia’s “most popular beaches”. And that the attacks are increasing. In the 1990s, there were 82 recorded shark attacks in Australia. In the following decade, there were 161.

From 2010 to 2020, there were 220 attacks and, in 2021 alone, 18 attacks, two of which were confirmed as deadly. University of Bond researcher Dr. Daryl McPhee told The Sun that the increase in attacks around the world is due to a number of factors, including more people in the water doing activities in more remote locations.

Furthermore, the accelerated warming of the oceans would be “pushing” the sharks and, consequently, their prey, to different maritime areas.

The beaches in Perth were cleared on Sunday, but Surf Life Saving, the area’s lifesaving team, issued a warning on social media to keep bathers “on the lookout.”